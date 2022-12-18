Ramiz Raja To Be Sacked Soon As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Claims Report

After the defeat of Pakistan in the three-Test match series in which England has already won two matches, there has been huge speculation that Ramiz Raja, the current chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board could be sacked.

It has been learnt that a lobby of dissatisfied board members has initiated a campaign against Raja in order to get him removed as the PCB chairman.

As per the lobby, the discussions are going on and a summary has been sent by the law ministry to the Prime Minister, who backs the board, to bring a change in PCB.

"Yes, something is going on definitely. Rumours are strong that Najam Sethi who recently met with the premier at a function in Lahore might be called up to replace Ramiz as Chairman," a former PCB member was quoted as saying by PTI.

Najam Sethi resigned as PCB chairman in 2018

In 2018, when Imran Khan won the elections with a majority of seats, Najam Seth quit as PCB chairman because of past differences.

According to the board constitution, the new Prime Minister will propose the name of the people for the position of chairman and then the most voted person will be elected by the Board of Governors.

However, then the lobby was not successful in establishing its objective of removing Raja as PCB chairman when Shahbaz Sharif became Prime Minister and Ramiz was asked to continue his tenure as PCB chairman, which came as a surprise to everyone.