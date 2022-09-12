Ramiz Raja Vents Anger At Journalist Who Asked If 'Pakistan Fans Are Unhappy': Watch

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja finds himself in the headlines yet again for unfavorable reasons after Pakistan’s agonizing exit from the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka clinched the Asia Cup trophy with a 23-run win in the summit clash. As Raja was exiting Dubai International Stadium later in the night, he was circled by journalists who fired rapid questions about the summit clash.

On being asked if the former cricketer has any message for the disheartened Pakistan fans due to team's defeat in the Asia Cup final, PCB chief was visibly miffed with the question and countered the journalist. While the journalist attempted to cool things down, Ramiz was in no mood to calm down and grabbed the journalist’s phone in an attempt to stop recording the video. The journalist, however, took to his Twitter handle later and shared the video of the incident that went viral in no time.

We take a look at the entire transcription of Ramiz Raja's conversation with the journalist below:

Journalist: "Awam badi nakhush hai. Unke lie koi sandesh? (People are unhappy. Any message for them?)

Ramiz Raja: "Dekhie aap India se honge, aapke (awam) toh bohut khush honge." (You must be from India, your people must be very happy).

Journalist: "Hum khush nahi hai. (No, we are not happy)."

Ramiz Raja: "Kaunsi awam? (Which people?)"

Journalist: "Maine dekha hai Pakistan k logo ko rote hue jate. Kya main galat bol raha hu Ramiz bhai? (I've seen Pakistani fans go back crying after the loss. Am I saying something wrong?")

Ramiz Raja: "Aap awam ko generalise kar rahe hai. (You are generalising 'the people')

Sri Lanka lifts sixth Asia Cup title

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered a 23-run win over rivals Pakistan to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title. Chasing a target of 171 runs, Pakistan was bowled out on the score of 147 runs, courtesy of best-bowling figures by Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3-27). Earlier in the first innings, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Hasaranga stitched a 58-run stand for the sixth wicket, which helped the island nation reach a score of 170/6.