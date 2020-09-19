RAN Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Ranchi Raiders are set to face Bokaro Blasters in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs BOK match prediction, RAN vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of RAN vs BOK live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
RAN suffered a heartbreaking loss to Dhanbad Dynamos by 2 wickets keeping, them fourth in the table. The upcoming match against BOK will present them with an opportunity to move ahead on the points table. Meanwhile, BOK are third on the table and a win in this match will help them move above RAN on the points table. BOK played their last match against Jamshedpur Jugglers and they lost the match by 5 wickets.
Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai
Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh
As per our RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction, RAN will be favourite to win the match.
