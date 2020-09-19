RAN Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Ranchi Raiders are set to face Bokaro Blasters in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs BOK match prediction, RAN vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of RAN vs BOK live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RAN vs BOK live: RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction and preview

RAN suffered a heartbreaking loss to Dhanbad Dynamos by 2 wickets keeping, them fourth in the table. The upcoming match against BOK will present them with an opportunity to move ahead on the points table. Meanwhile, BOK are third on the table and a win in this match will help them move above RAN on the points table. BOK played their last match against Jamshedpur Jugglers and they lost the match by 5 wickets.

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RAN vs BOK Dream11 team

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: RAN vs BOK Dream11 team: Ranchi squad

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: RAN vs BOK Dream11 team: Bokaro squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the RAN vs BOK playing 11

Kumar Deobrat

Aditya SIngh

Vivek Anand

RAN vs BOK live: RAN vs BOK Dream11 team

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction

As per our RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction, RAN will be favourite to win the match.

Note: The RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction, RAN vs BOK top picks and RAN vs BOK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs BOK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter