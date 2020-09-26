RAN Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Ranchi Raiders take on Bokaro Blasters in the 25th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 27. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs BOK match prediction, RAN vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of RAN vs BOK live in India will be available on the FanCode application.
Both teams have the momentum by their side as they are coming onto the contest with victories. This will mark the second clash between the two sides in Jharkhand Premier league. Blasters emerged victorious as they bundled Raiders in 88 runs and chased it down with 5 wickets to spare. With both teams stationed in the top half of the points table, they will look to cement their places in the top 4 by scoring yet another win. From the RAN vs BOK playing 11 when they last met, Ankit Raj Singh impressed the most and was also adjudged the Player of the Match.
Man Of the Match award for the 11th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders was won by Ankit Raj Singh of Bokaro Blasters for his contribution of 42 Runs off 47 balls. pic.twitter.com/JxjE7m11ap— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 20, 2020
Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai
Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh
Wicket-keepers: P. Kuamr
Batsmen: V. Vishal, A. Sen, K. Deobrat, R. Singh
All-rounders: A. Singh, V. Singh (vice-captain), Y. Kumar
Bowlers: V. Anand (captain), Manishi, A. Choubay
As per our RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction and RAN vs BOK match prediction, Blasters will be favourites to win the match.
