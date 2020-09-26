Home
RAN Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Ranchi Raiders will take on Bokaro Blasters in the 25th league match of Jharkhand Premier League T20 on Sep 27. Here is our RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
RAN vs BOK dream11 prediction

Ranchi Raiders take on Bokaro Blasters in the 25th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 27. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs BOK match prediction, RAN vs BOK Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs BOK playing 11. Streaming of RAN vs BOK live in India will be available on the FanCode application.

RAN vs BOK live: RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have the momentum by their side as they are coming onto the contest with victories. This will mark the second clash between the two sides in Jharkhand Premier league. Blasters emerged victorious as they bundled Raiders in 88 runs and chased it down with 5 wickets to spare. With both teams stationed in the top half of the points table, they will look to cement their places in the top 4 by scoring yet another win. From the RAN vs BOK playing 11 when they last met, Ankit Raj Singh impressed the most and was also adjudged the Player of the Match. 

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RAN vs BOK Dream11 team

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: RAN vs BOK Dream11 team: Ranchi squad

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: RAN vs BOK Dream11 team: Bokaro squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the RAN vs BOK playing 11

  • V. Anand 
  • K. Deobrat
  • V. Singh 

RAN vs BOK live: RAN vs BOK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: P. Kuamr

Batsmen: V. Vishal, A. Sen, K. Deobrat, R. Singh 

All-rounders: A. Singh, V. Singh (vice-captain), Y. Kumar 

Bowlers: V. Anand (captain), Manishi, A. Choubay 

RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction: 

As per our RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction and RAN vs BOK match prediction, Blasters will be favourites to win the match. 

Note: The RAN vs BOK Dream11 prediction, RAN vs BOK top picks and RAN vs BOK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs BOK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

