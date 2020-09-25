RAN Vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos will battle it out in the 23rd league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 26. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs DHA match prediction, RAN vs DHA Dream11 team, and the probable RAN vs DHA playing 11. The streaming for the RAN vs DHA live in India will be available on the FanCode app.
Raiders will look to avenge the defeat they received by the hands of Dynamos earlier in the tournament. The teams were involved in a nail-biting, low-scoring contest. Another cracker of a contest is on the cards, as the wicket at Ranchi has been conducive for the bowlers, and they have dominated the Jharkhand Premier League so far. The teams are positioned in the top half of the points table and will look to maintain that with the competition nearing its business end.
ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Compares Amit Mishra With Shahid Afridi, Has Funny Advice For MS Dhoni
Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati
ALSO READ | KL Rahul Breaks Multiple Records During Sensational Century, Kohli's Errors Assist Batsman
Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Fined 12 Lakh For Bangalore's Slow Over-rate Versus Punjab
Wicket-keepers: N. Siddiqui
Batsmen: A. Sen, S. Mohan, S. Setu
All-rounders: A. Singh (captain), K. Singh, S. Raj, V. Singh
Bowlers: J. Yadav, Manishi, V. Anand (vice-captain)
As per our RAN vs DHA match prediction, Dynamos will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: Brett Lee Came On TV Soon After Attempting To Save Co-commentator's Life
Note: The RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction, RAN vs DHA top picks, and RAN vs DHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs DHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Live Updates- Delhi register their second straight win, beat Chennai by 44 runs
5 hours ago
JPL T20 RAN vs DHA live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, full match preview
23 mins ago
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I live streaming, pitch and weather report
43 mins ago
AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 1st T20I preview
1 hour ago
Sunil Gavaskar explains statement after Anushka Sharma slams him for 'distasteful' remark
1 hour ago
MS Dhoni amazes netizens with Superman-style catch to send Shreyas Iyer back; watch video
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points