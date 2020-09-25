RAN Vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos will battle it out in the 23rd league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 26. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs DHA match prediction, RAN vs DHA Dream11 team, and the probable RAN vs DHA playing 11. The streaming for the RAN vs DHA live in India will be available on the FanCode app.

JPL T20: RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction and match preview

Raiders will look to avenge the defeat they received by the hands of Dynamos earlier in the tournament. The teams were involved in a nail-biting, low-scoring contest. Another cracker of a contest is on the cards, as the wicket at Ranchi has been conducive for the bowlers, and they have dominated the Jharkhand Premier League so far. The teams are positioned in the top half of the points table and will look to maintain that with the competition nearing its business end.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: Squad for the RAN vs DHA playing 11

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA playing 11: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA playing 11: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA top picks

V. Anand

N. Siddiqui

A. Sen

A. Singh

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N. Siddiqui

Batsmen: A. Sen, S. Mohan, S. Setu

All-rounders: A. Singh (captain), K. Singh, S. Raj, V. Singh

Bowlers: J. Yadav, Manishi, V. Anand (vice-captain)

RAN vs DHA live: RAN vs DHA match prediction

As per our RAN vs DHA match prediction, Dynamos will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction, RAN vs DHA top picks, and RAN vs DHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs DHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.