RAN Vs DHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos go one-on-one in the 9th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Friday, September 19. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our RAN vs DHA match prediction, RAN vs DHA Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs DHA playing 11. The streaming for the RAN vs DHA live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Jharkhand Premier League 2020: RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction and match preview

Dhanbad Dynamos is reeling at the bottom of the points table in the JPL T20 with two losses in two matches. Ranchi Raiders have fared much better when compared to the Dynamos as they have a win to their name out of their two matches. Though Dynamos are yet to register their first points on the table, they have played decent cricket.

They are the team to set the highest target by batting first as they scored 149 in their first match. No team has breached the 150-mark while batting first in the competition, and this contest also likely going to be a low-scoring one.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: Squad for the RAN vs DHA playing 11

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA playing 11: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA playing 11: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddiqui, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA top picks

A. Singh

J. Yadav

A. Sen

N. Siddiqui

RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction: RAN vs DHA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N. Siddiqui

Batsmen: A. Sen, S. Singh, S. Setu, S. Rizvi

All-rounders: A. Singh (Captain), K. Singh, V. Singh

Bowlers: J. Yadav (Vice-captain), Manishi, P KumarSingh

RAN vs DHA live: RAN vs DHA match prediction

As per our RAN vs DHA match prediction, DHA will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN vs DHA Dream11 prediction, RAN vs DHA top picks and RAN vs DHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs DHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter