JPL T20 RAN Vs DHA Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Ranchi Raiders are slated to face Dhanbad Dynamos in the 23rd league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 26. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the RAN vs DHA live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20: Preview ahead of RAN vs DHA live scores

Both the teams were involved in a thrilling low-scoring encounter earlier in the tournament. Dynamos had ended on the winning side as they won the contest by 2 wickets. As the JPL T20 continues, the Dynamos and Raiders gear up for their second encounter in Jharkhand Premier League live in India. As both the sides are stationed at the top half of the points table, a win here will further cement their place in the knockouts in JPL T20.

JPL T20 live in India and RAN vs DHA live streaming detail

For RAN vs DHA live streaming, fans can tune in to the FanCode app. The platform has the exclusive streaming rights for Jharkhand Premier League live in India, as the broadcast is not available for the TV viewers. For the JPL T20 live streaming news and RAN vs DHA live score updates, one can visit the Twitter handle of JSCA.

JPL T20 live in India: Pitch and weather report

The wicket at Ranchi has remained slow throughout the JPL T20. The conditions along with the track have been fruitful for the bowlers, as they have dominated the competition so far. No teams have crossed the 150-run mark while batting first in during Jharkhand Premier League live in India. Fortunately, a full interrupted contest is on the cards as according to AccuWeather there are no chances of rain on the match-day even though a heavy cloud cover is expected.

JPL T20 live in India: RAN vs DHA live streaming - Squad updates

RAN vs DHA live streaming: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs DHA live streaming: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association