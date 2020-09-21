RAN Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will take on Dumka Daredevils in Match 15 of the Jharkhand Premier League. The RAN vs DUM match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Tuesday, September 22 from the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Here is our RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction, RAN vs DUM Dream11 team and RAN vs DUM playing 11 and RAN vs DUM match prediction.
The Ranchi Raiders have been in poor form in this edition of the Jharkhand Premier League. They have managed only one win out of their four completed matches and are currently ranked 5th. Despite a strong 46 off 47 balls by Aryaman Sen in their inaugural match of the tournament, the Raider lost to the Singhbum Strikers.
Their only win came against the Jamshedpur Jugglers, who are currently at the bottom of the table, having lost all of their matches. This win came on the back of a brilliant 44-run knock by Roni Kumar. The Raiders’ other losses came against the Dhanbad Dynamos and the Bokaro Blasters.
Meanwhile, the Dumka Daredevils are currently at the third place on the table. The Daredevils have shown great form since winning their first match against the Jamshedpur Jugglers by a slim margin of one run. They followed this up with back to back wins against the Bokaro Blasters and Singhbum Strikers.
Their only loss came against table-toppers Dhanbad Dynamos. The Daredevils crumbled under the pressure, managing to make just 88 runs in 20 overs. They will hope to get back to their winning ways after the loss.
Shikhar Mohan, Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Shikhar Mohan, Satyendra Prajapati
Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Alok Sharma, Supriyo Chakraborty, Ronit Singh, Sonu Kr-Singh, Mohit Kumar, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Neel Bhaskar, Akshay Jain, Ayush Kumar
Vivek Anand, Manishi, Roni Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand, Prem Kumar-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Ronit Singh, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Pankaj Kumar
Ranchi Raiders - Vivek Anand, Manishi, Roni Kumar
Dumka Daredevils - Supriyo Chakraborty, Ronit Singh, Bhanu Anand
According to our RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction, the Dumka Daredevils are the favourites to win this match.
Note: The RAN vs DUM Dream11 prediction and RAN vs DUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAN vs DUM Dream11 team and RAN vs DUM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
