RAN Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Live

The Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will face off against the Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) in match 17 of the Jharkhand Premier League. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex on September 23. Here is our RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction, RAN vs JAM Dream11 team and RAN vs JAM playing 11 prediction.
The Ranchi Raiders have played four games, of which they have won one and lost three, placing them second from bottom in the table. They have managed to get only two points so far, and have three matches left in their schedule. The only match they have won has come against their opponents tomorrow, the Jamshedpur Jugglers. The Ranchi Raiders won that game by 10 runs on the back of some great performances by Roni Kumar, who scored 44 off 38, and Manishi and Prem Kumar Singh who took two wickets each. However, since then, the team has not been able to hold their ground, and have lost their last two games.
Jamshedpur Jugglers, meanwhile, have been in bad form throughout the tournament. They have lost all five matches they have played, including a loss against the Raiders in their second match. Despite some great performances, the Jugglers have continuously been outplayed and will hope to finally bring a game home.
Wicketkeeper - Pankaj Kumar
Batsmen - Shikhar Mohan, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar
All-rounders - Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Aditya Singh
Bowlers - Manishi, Vivek Anand, Prem Kumar-Singh
Wicketkeeper - Shresth Sagar
Batsmen- Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan
All-rounders- Atul Singh Surwar, Himanshu Diwedi, Ashish Kumar
Bowlers- Jaskaran Singh, Rahul Prasad, Sankat Tripathi
Wicketkeeper- Shresth Sagar
Batsmen - Aryaman Sen, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan
All-rounders - Atul Singh Surwar, Roni Kumar (C), Aditya Singh
Bowlers - Vivek Anand, Prem Kumar-Singh, Manishi (VC)
According to our RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction, the Ranchi Raiders will win the match.
