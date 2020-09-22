RAN Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League Live

The Ranchi Raiders (RAN) will face off against the Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) in match 17 of the Jharkhand Premier League. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex on September 23. Here is our RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction, RAN vs JAM Dream11 team and RAN vs JAM playing 11 prediction.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Ranchi Raiders have played four games, of which they have won one and lost three, placing them second from bottom in the table. They have managed to get only two points so far, and have three matches left in their schedule. The only match they have won has come against their opponents tomorrow, the Jamshedpur Jugglers. The Ranchi Raiders won that game by 10 runs on the back of some great performances by Roni Kumar, who scored 44 off 38, and Manishi and Prem Kumar Singh who took two wickets each. However, since then, the team has not been able to hold their ground, and have lost their last two games.

Jamshedpur Jugglers, meanwhile, have been in bad form throughout the tournament. They have lost all five matches they have played, including a loss against the Raiders in their second match. Despite some great performances, the Jugglers have continuously been outplayed and will hope to finally bring a game home.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Starting XI

Ranchi Raiders

Wicketkeeper - Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen - Shikhar Mohan, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar

All-rounders - Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Aditya Singh

Bowlers - Manishi, Vivek Anand, Prem Kumar-Singh

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Wicketkeeper - Shresth Sagar

Batsmen- Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan

All-rounders- Atul Singh Surwar, Himanshu Diwedi, Ashish Kumar

Bowlers- Jaskaran Singh, Rahul Prasad, Sankat Tripathi

RAN vs JAM live: RAN vs JAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Shresth Sagar

Batsmen - Aryaman Sen, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan

All-rounders - Atul Singh Surwar, Roni Kumar (C), Aditya Singh

Bowlers - Vivek Anand, Prem Kumar-Singh, Manishi (VC)

RAN vs JAM live: RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction

According to our RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction, the Ranchi Raiders will win the match.

Note: The RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction and RAN vs JAM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAN vs JAM Dream11 team and RAN vs JAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter