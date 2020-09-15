RAN Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in the third match of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association T20 League on Wednesday, September 16. The RAN vs JAM live match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. The RAN vs JAM live match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our RAN vs JAM match prediction, RAN vs JAM Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs JAM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: LEI Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info
This will be the second match of the competition for both the teams. Ranchi Raiders currently find themselves at the bottom of the league table, having lost their first match of the competition to Singhbum Strikers by seven wickets. Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their first match of the season as well, losing by one run in their match against Dumka Daredevils.
Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati
Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.
Also Read: NOR Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info
Here are the RAN vs JAM Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.
Ranchi Raiders: V Anand, A Sen, Manishi
Jamshedpur Jugglers: A Surwar, A Kumar, A Hooda
Also Read: Dream11's IPL 2020 Spend Above ₹500 Cr, Named Co-presenting Sponsor Of Streaming Partner
Here is the RAN vs JAM Dream11 team that will help you score the maximum points
Captain: A Surwar
Vice-Captain: A Sen
Wicket-keeper: P Singh
Batsmen: H Diwedi, V Kumar, A Sen, A Hooda
All-rounders: A Singh, A Kumar, A Surwar,
Bowlers: J Singh, Manishi, V Anand
Also Read: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Star In Special Dream11 Advertisement For IPL 2020; Watch Video
As per our RAN vs JAM match prediction, JAM will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction, RAN vs JAM top picks and RAN vs JAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs JAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya makes a statement before the tournament, puts everyone on notice
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir wants Virat Kohli-led RCB to win the tournament this time
1 hour ago
Arjun Tendulkar enjoys with Mumbai Indians, joins them as top net bowler ahead of IPL 2020
1 hour ago
Sports jobs in India down by 25% post COVID-19 pandemic, searches up by 11%: Study
2 hours ago
JPL T20 RAN vs JAM live streaming, where to watch in India, pitch and weather report
2 hours ago
CAIT urges Sachin Tendulkar to withdraw as ambassador of China-backed Paytm First Games
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR