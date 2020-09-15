RAN Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in the third match of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association T20 League on Wednesday, September 16. The RAN vs JAM live match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. The RAN vs JAM live match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our RAN vs JAM match prediction, RAN vs JAM Dream11 team and the probable RAN vs JAM playing 11. The Jharkhand T20 League live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction and match preview

This will be the second match of the competition for both the teams. Ranchi Raiders currently find themselves at the bottom of the league table, having lost their first match of the competition to Singhbum Strikers by seven wickets. Jamshedpur Jugglers lost their first match of the season as well, losing by one run in their match against Dumka Daredevils.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the RAN vs JAM playing 11

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: RAN vs JAM top picks

Here are the RAN vs JAM Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Ranchi Raiders: V Anand, A Sen, Manishi

Jamshedpur Jugglers: A Surwar, A Kumar, A Hooda

RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction: RAN vs JAM Dream11 team

Here is the RAN vs JAM Dream11 team that will help you score the maximum points

Captain: A Surwar

Vice-Captain: A Sen

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batsmen: H Diwedi, V Kumar, A Sen, A Hooda

All-rounders: A Singh, A Kumar, A Surwar,

Bowlers: J Singh, Manishi, V Anand

RAN vs JAM match prediction

As per our RAN vs JAM match prediction, JAM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN vs JAM Dream11 prediction, RAN vs JAM top picks and RAN vs JAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs JAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: PTI