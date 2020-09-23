RAN Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, JPL T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Singhbum Strikers (SIN) will take on the Ranchi Raiders (RAN) in match 19 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The clash will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction, RAN vs SIN Dream11 team, RAN vs SIN match prediction and match preview.
Also Read: Andre Russell Smashes Camera Glass In Kolkata Nets Ahead Of Mumbai Game; Watch Video
Singhbum Strikers are one of the top-performing teams in the Jharkhand Premier League T20, having won three of their six games so far. The Strikers are currently third on the points table and will look to close the gap on the top when they face off the Ranchi Raiders. The Raiders, on the other hand, have been disappointing so far in the JPL T20, having won only two of their six games in the competition. The Raiders are second from bottom and will look to close the gap on the Strikers when the two teams face off on Thursday. Incidentally, both teams come into the clash having suffered defeats to the Jamshedpur Jugglers. While the Strikers fell short by a solitary run on Tuesday, the Raiders were defeated by two wickets on Wednesday.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa Honours Kolkata Team Ahead Of Mumbai Clash; Watch Video
Also Read: MS Dhoni Greeted With Folded Hands By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Twitter Lauds 'Captain Cool'
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan Loss
RELATED CONTENT
CS Vs SH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Malaysia T20 League game details
4 mins ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah concedes 27 runs in his final over
5 hours ago
JPL T20 RAN vs SIN live streaming; where to watch in India, pitch and weather report
52 mins ago
Malaysian T20 League CS vs SH live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Netizens left in awe as 'Ro SuperHit Sharma' clobbers 200th IPL six vs Kolkata
1 hour ago
Hardik Pandya ODDLY dismissed hit wicket off rival all-rounder Andre Russell; watch video
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points