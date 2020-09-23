RAN Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, JPL T20 Live

Singhbum Strikers (SIN) will take on the Ranchi Raiders (RAN) in match 19 of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The clash will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction, RAN vs SIN Dream11 team, RAN vs SIN match prediction and match preview.

RAN vs SIN live: RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Singhbum Strikers are one of the top-performing teams in the Jharkhand Premier League T20, having won three of their six games so far. The Strikers are currently third on the points table and will look to close the gap on the top when they face off the Ranchi Raiders. The Raiders, on the other hand, have been disappointing so far in the JPL T20, having won only two of their six games in the competition. The Raiders are second from bottom and will look to close the gap on the Strikers when the two teams face off on Thursday. Incidentally, both teams come into the clash having suffered defeats to the Jamshedpur Jugglers. While the Strikers fell short by a solitary run on Tuesday, the Raiders were defeated by two wickets on Wednesday.

RAN vs SIN live: Probable RAN vs SIN playing 11

Ranchi Raiders: Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi.

Singhbum Strikers: Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: RAN vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Wilfred Beng, Shikhar Mohan

Aryaman Sen, Wilfred Beng, Shikhar Mohan All-rounders: Kumar Suraj, Aditya Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala

Kumar Suraj, Aditya Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala Bowlers: Vivek Anand, Bal Krishna, Manishi

RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction: RAN vs SIN Dream11 top picks

RAN vs SIN Dream11 team captain: Kumar Suraj, Aditya Singh

RAN vs SIN Dream11 team vice-captain: Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala

RAN vs SIN live: RAN vs SIN match prediction

We predict that the Strikers will comfortably beat the Raiders on Thursday.

Note: The RAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction, RAN vs SIN top picks and RAN vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: JSCA Twitter)