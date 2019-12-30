RAN Vs SYL Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Rangpur Rangers will square off against Sylhet Thunder in the 25th match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Monday, December 30. The match will take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Tweets Wonder Stat For Picking KL Rahul Over Babar Azam In T20I Side Of 2019

Rangpur Rangers have had a miserable tournament so far as they have managed to win only 1 of the 6 games they have played. Their only win came against Chattogram Challengers, which they won by 6 wickets. They are out of contention to qualify for the playoffs. They are placed at the last position on the points table with only 2 points to their name.

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder have also had a similar tournament as they have won only 1 game out of the 7 they have played. Their only win came against Khulna Tigers by 80 runs. They are currently placed at the 7th position on the points table with 2 points to their name. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Urges Sourav Ganguly To Dissolve DDCA After Latest Brawl Amongst Officials

RAN vs SYL Squads

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Shane Watson (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mosaddek Hossain (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket-keeper), Andre Fletcher, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Rubel Mia, Jeevan Mendis.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Shows Displeasure Over Working On Sundays, Netizens Respond Comically

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Shane Watson (Captain), Cameron Delport, Andre Fletcher (Vice-captain), Johnson Charles

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford

Sylhet Thunder are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | Vinod Kambli Slams Javed Miandad For Calling India Unsafe, Tells Him To Look At Pakistan