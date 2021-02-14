RAN-W Vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Women's T20 Match Preview

The Ranchi Roses Women will face the Dhanbad Daffodils Women in the first match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The RAN-W vs DHA-W match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The RAN-W vs DHA-W live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Sunday, February 14. Here, we take a look at RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction, RAN-W vs DHA-W live scores, RAN-W vs DHA-W match prediction and RAN-W vs DHA-W playing 11.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W match preview

This is the opening match of the tournament and fans would want to see an exciting contest between these two sides. The players from both teams will be eager to showcase their skill and provide fans with a great contest between bat and ball. Speaking about the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament, the tournament will be played from February 14 to 25 with the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) splitting players into five teams.

This tournament will be the first for women cricket players in the entire nation since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with the organisers taking all precautionary measures. The teams taking part in the tournament are Jamshedpur Jasmines, Dhanbad Daffodils, Dumka Daisies, Ranchi Roses, and Bokaro Blossoms. The tournament will have 21 matches being played between the five teams with the finals slated for 25th February.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: probable RAN-W vs DHA-W playing 11

RAN-W: Ila Khan, Durga Murmu, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Simran Mansoori, Kumari Abha, Chandmuni Purty, Heena Anis, Sifan Hasnain, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley

DHA-W: Shanti Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Pallavi Kumari, Sonia, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari,Arti Kumari , Urmila Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Supriya Saloni, Seema Hembrom

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for RAN-W vs DHA-W Playing 11

Ila Khan

Sonia

Durga Murmu

Laxmi Murmu

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction: RAN-W vs DHA-W match prediction

As per our RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction, RAN-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RAN-W vs DHA-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Jharkhand State Cricket Association/ Twitter

