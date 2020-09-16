Ex-Pakistan Pacer Naved Ul Hasan Confirms Facing Racial Abuse In English County Cricket

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter movement, former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved ul Hasan has made shocking revelations from his English Couty cricket stint with Yorkshire. The 42-year-old disclosed that he was dealt with racism from the hands of the Yorkshire crowd during his playing days with the club. Rana Naved ul Hasan, who represented the club in 2008 and 2009, said that people from the crowd hurled racial slurs towards the Pakistan-born bowler and also resorted to hooting to get under the skin of the bowler.

Rana Naved ul Hasan accuses Yorkshire fans of hurling racial slurs towards him

Pakistan's Rana Naved ul Hasan shared details about the behaviour of Yorkshire supporters during the matches in his conversation with ESPNcricinfo, as he mentioned how the crowd's behaviour towards a foreign player from Asia would change if the particular player is not performing up to the mark. If the player is playing well, then the club's supporters would not bother him, but if he fails, then he would be at the receiving end of racial slurs and hooting from them, according to Rana Naved ul Hasan, who hailed from Pakistan.

The former Pakistan cricketer added that he did not shed light on this matter during the time, as he felt foreign players were a temporary part in county cricket line-ups and he had gotten used to it. Rana Naved ul Hasan also shared instances of discrimination towards the cricketer while allocating a hotel room, as the Pakistan cricketer used to be given a much smaller room than his counterparts.

Yorkshire cricket racism allegations

With the "Black Lives Matter" moment gaining international attention because of social media, many people are coming forward to counter racial prejudice. Apart from Rana Naved ul Hasan, English county cricket player Azeem Rafiq spoke about the Yorkshire club being institutionally racist and he was also contemplating suicide because of the same. Rana Naved ul Hasan acknowledged Rafiq's comments and confirmed them to be true. Yorkshire Cricket club are investigating Rafique's claim with the help of an independent law firm.

Black Lives Matter's impact on cricket

People from the cricketing community have shown their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Players from Ireland, West Indies and England were seen taking a knee ahead of their respective matches, a gesture used to stand by Black Lives Matter. ECB CEO Tom Harrison also plans to ensure there is no racial discrimination in England cricket, as he plans to assign more leadership roles to non-white people.

Source: Gemini Arabians Twitter

