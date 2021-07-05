Last Updated:

'Ranatunga Will Have To Eat His Own Words': Reetinder Sodhi Confident Of India's Win In SL

Reetinder Sodhi said that both Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan will concentrate on cricket and will be aiming to win the series against Sri Lanka.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Reetinder Sodhi

Image: @BCCI/@ArjunaRanatunga/@ReetinderSodhi/ Twitter


The upcoming India vs Sri Lanka white ball series has already been spiced up following the recent comment made by former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga. The 57-year-old had hit out at Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) for agreeing to host a second-string Indian team in a limited-overs bilateral series. With the experienced members of the team India currently in England to take on the host in the upcoming test series, BCCI decided to send a white-ball specialist team to the island nation who will be coached by Rahul Dravid, while Shikhar Dhawan will be handling the captaincy responsibilities. 

Not only did the former cricketer receive backlash from the country's cricket board, even the former players took a jibe over the statement by the World Cup winning skipper. The latest cricketer to hit out at Ranataunga is former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi. The former all-rounder has backed Dravid and Dhawan to crush Sri Lanka on their home ground.

Reetinder Sodhi backs Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan to win the series in Sri Lanka

While speaking during the discussion on India news, Reetinder Sodhi said that both Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan will be aiming to win the series against Sri Lanka rather than focusing on Ranatunga's comments. He said "I feel Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan will not bother about this statement. They will just concentrate on their cricket and beat Sri Lanka hands down. After that when the statement is run, it will be very interesting. Arjuna Ranatunga will have to eat his own words."

He further said "It is said you should never take your opposition lightly. The sort of statements that have been made, there is no need for that, they do not make sense. What we have done in Australia when our main players were injured, these boys were the top performers there,"

India squad for Sri Lanka tour 2021

The white ball specialist team for the Sri Lanka series is a mix of youth and experience.This will be Shikhar Dhawan's maiden stint as a captain of the national team. In the past, the India opener has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL where he led the side in 10 matches out of which they won four. Here's a look at the India's squad 

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

First Published:
