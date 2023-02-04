Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Bengal, MP, Saurashtra And Karnataka Qualify For Semi-finals

Saurashtra cruises into the Ranji Trophy semifinal with a formidable 71 runs win over Punjab as they have now joined Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy last four. Parth Bhut contributed with both bat and the ball as Saurashtra eased their way to the semifinal. Earlier Bengal registered a 9-wicket win over Jharkhand to become the first team to cement its place in the semifinal while Karnataka demolished Uttarakhand by an inning and 281 runs to enter the last four. Madhya Pradesh survived a late scare as they got the better of Andhra Pradesh in another quarterfinal clash.

Saurashtra joins Karnataka, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh in Ranji-Trophy semifinal

Riding on the brilliance of Parth Bhut Saurashtra has managed to defy the odds in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. Bhut scored a century in the first innings and followed it up with a deserving 50 in the second innings. Saurashtra could only manage 303 in the first inning with Bhut chipping in to bail his team on this occasion. In reply, Punjab posted a healthy total of 431 with both their opener registering centuries.

In the second innings, Vinay Choudhary picked up 7 as Punjab had a target of 252 runs to claim a spot in the semis. But the Saurashtra spinners looked menacing from the very first and the Punjab player crumbled under severe pressure to falter at the last hurdle.

Bengal will have another chance to clinch a place in the final as they will be adamant to avenge their last season's defeat against Madhya Pradesh. They looked in total control from the start as Akash Deep tore apart Jharkhand in both innings. They piled 173 runs on the board and Bengal got past their score pretty easily with help from Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami and Shahbaz Ahmed.

In Jharkhand's second innings, barring Anukul Roy and Aryaman Sen no player stood a chance as Bengal bowlers wrapped them up pretty early. It was just a formality as Bengal reached the required target by losing the wicket of Kazi Saifi.

In another match, Uttarakhand couldn't match the level of Karnataka as in a one-sided affair the South Indian giants tormented their opponent throughout the match. M Venkatesh took 5 scalps in the first innings as Uttarakhand managed a paltry 116. Karnataka went on to post a mammoth 606 runs on the scoreboard as a jubilant Shreyas Gopal remained unbeaten on 161. Karnataka didn't face any kind of restraints in the second innings as Uttarakhand bundled out for 209.

in the fourth quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh restricted Andhra Pradesh to 379 but they were bowled out for 228. Avesh Khan ran through the Andhra Pradesh batting lineup and Madhya Pradesh was handed a target of 245 runs. They reached the required target by losing five wickets and will now meet with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Ranji Trophy Semifinal fixtures:

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh

Saurashtra vs Karnataka