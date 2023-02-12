Ranji Trophy 2022/23, SAU Vs BEN Final: Teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

Bengal stormed into the Ranji Trophy final with massive 306 runs victory over Madhya Pradesh and will face the defending champions Saurashtra in the penultimate game. Saurashtra had a pretty nerve-wracking final few hours as they finally managed to beat Karnataka by four wickets to set up the summit clash with Bengal. The final is starting at Eden Gardens on 16th February.

Ranji Trophy Final: Teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

Bengal has been one of the most consistent teams in the Ranji Trophy this year and they dominated their semifinal clash against Madhya Pradesh from the start of the proceedings. The away side piled on a mammoth 438 runs in the first innings with the help of Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar. Madhya Pradesh failed to provide with a definite answer as Akash Deep ran through their batting lineup with an excellent five-wicket haul.

Bengal was bowled out for 279 which left their opponent reeling as they needed a jaw-dropping 548 runs for an outright win. But Bengal bowlers kept their shape intact and wrapped up Madhya Pradesh's innings within 241 to book a place in the final.

In the other match, riding on Arpit Vasavada's double century Saurashtra took a first-innings lead of 120 runs as Karnataka earlier posted a total of 120. Saurashtra almost crumbled under pressure while chasing Karnataka's meagre 115-run target as the hosts reduced them to 42-5 at one point.

But Vasavada came to the rescue again as he alongside night watchman Chetan Sakariya ensure their route to the final.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final Schedule

February 16: Final- Bengal vs Saurashtra (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Teams to compete in the Final

Bengal Team: Karan Lal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudeep Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary (captain), Suvankar Ball, Abhishek Porel (wicket keeper), Akash Ghatak, Pritam Chakraborty, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Geet Puri, Mukesh Kumar, , Sumantha Gupta , Durgesh Dubey, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Das, Sayan Mondal, Kaushik Ghosh, Hrithik Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh.

Saurashtra Team: Arpit Waswada (captain), Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (wicket keeper), Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakaria, Samarth Vyas, Tarang Gohel, Devang, Navneet Vora .

What is the start time of the Ranji Trophy final

The final match will start at 9:30 AM.

Where in India can one watch the live broadcast of the Ranji Trophy final?

The Ranji Trophy final match will be televised on television at Star Sports.

Ranji Trophy Final live streaming

The match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app.