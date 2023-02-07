Ranji Trophy 2022/23 Semi-Final: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

This time Ranji tournament semi final matches will be held between Karnataka, Bengal, Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh teams. In the quarter finals, Madhya Pradesh won by 5 wickets against Andhra Pradesh and entered the semis, Saurashtra team qualified for the semi finals with a huge win against Punjab by 71 runs. Bengal team has registered a 9-wicket win against Jharkhand and advanced to the next stage. Also, the Karnataka team has entered the semi-finals after winning by an innings and 281 runs against Uttarakhand. The winning teams will play the final on February 16.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi final Schedule

February 9: First Semi Final – Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal (Indore Cricket Stadium)

February 10: Second Semi Final- Karnataka vs Saurashtra (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Time: 9:30 AM (Both matches)

Teams to compete in semi finals:

Karnataka Team: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Aggarwal (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Sarath BR (wicket keeper), Shubhang Hegde, Krishnappa Gautam, Vasuki Kaushik, Shreyas Gopal, Vidwat Kaveerappa, Vijay Kumar Vaishakh, Ronit More, Srinivas, Sarath , Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vishal Onat.

Saurashtra Team: Arpit Waswada (captain), Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (wicket keeper), Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakaria, Samarth Vyas, Tarang Gohel, Devang, Navneet Vora .

Madhya Pradesh Team: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Srivastava, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Karthikeya (captain), Kuldeep Sen, Harsha Gowli.

Bengal Team: Karan Lal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudeep Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary (captain), Suvankar Ball, Abhishek Porel (wicket keeper), Akash Ghatak, Pritam Chakraborty, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Geet Puri, Mukesh Kumar, , Sumantha Gupta , Durgesh Dubey, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Das, Sayan Mondal, Kaushik Ghosh, Hrithik Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh.

What is start time of Ranji Trophy semi final

Both the semi final matches will start at 9:30 AM.

Where in India can one watch the live broadcast of the Ranji Trophy semi finals?

The Ranji Trophy semi final matches will be televised on television at Star Sports. Star Sport will broadcast the semi-finals.

Ranji Trophy Semi Final live streaming

The matches will be streamed live on the Hotstar app.