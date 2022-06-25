Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: How Can Mumbai Still Beat MP To Win Title? Scenario Explained

With a commendable lead of 162 runs over 41-time champions Mumbai after the first two innings of the ongoing final match, Madhya Pradesh appear poised to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. According to the rules, the team that secures a lead in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy final match will be declared the winner in case of a draw. Madhya Pradesh was able to finish their first innings with a massive lead over Mumbai courtesy of some fine knocks from Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, and Rajat Patidar, who helped their side amass 536 runs.

Mumbai had scored 374 runs in their first innings following a century from Sarfaraz Khan and a 78-run knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Mumbai, however, failed to stop the carnage from MP batters, who scored three centuries and a half-century to help their side attain a massive lead in the first innings.

How can Mumbai still win the Ranji Trophy final?

It has become virtually impossible for Mumbai to win this match with only 95 overs remaining for Day 5 of the match. In order for Mumbai to win the game, they will need to score more than 320 runs in 50 overs, including Saturday's 22 overs, and set Madhya Pradesh a target of 150 runs or so with at least 45 to 50 overs to pick up their 10 wickets.

Mumbai will resume batting at 113/2 on Day 5 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final. They will need to score at least 207 runs in 28 overs on the final day, which can only be done if they play the game like a T20 match. Even if they manage to amass over 200 runs in 28-30 overs on Day 5 of the game, they will still have to bowl Madhya Pradesh out before the close of play, which seems like an impossible task in red-ball cricket.

Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore opened the batting for Mumbai in their second innings and registered a 63-run partnership in 10.3 overs. However, Madhya Pradesh with some tight bowling managed to send both the openers back to the pavilion. Armaan Jaffer (30 from 34 balls) and Suved Parkar (9 from 14 balls) remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 4. They will resume the batting for Mumbai on the final day of the match.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic