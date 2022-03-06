Ranji Trophy 2022: India U-19 World Cup Winning Captain Yash Dhull Thumps Double Century

India's U-19 World Cup-winning team captain Yash Dhull smashed an unbeaten double century for Delhi on Day 4 of their Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. Dhull scored 200 off 261 balls, including 26 boundaries in Delhi's second innings to help his side draw the match. This was Dhull's maiden double century in the three first-class matches that he has played so far. Dhull had scored two centuries in his debut Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu late last month.

Dhull is having a fantastic season as a professional cricketer right now. Dhull has helped India win the U-19 Asia Cup, led India to a record fifth U-19 World Cup victory, signed an IPL contract with Delhi Capitals, and then struck two back-to-back century on Ranji debut, all of which came in the last three months. Dhull has now scored his maiden first-class double century. He presently has an impressive batting average of 119.75 in domestic red-ball competition.

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh

Coming back to the Ranji Trophy match, Chhattisgarh won the toss and elected to bat first at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Chhattisgarh scored 482 runs for the loss of 9 wickets and declared their innings. Amandeep Khare and Shashank Singh put on a brilliant performance with the bat as they scored 156 and 122 runs, respectively. Ajay Mandal scored 63 off 90 balls while batting at the top of the order for Chhattisgarh. Sanidhya Hurkat hit 44 off 72 balls. Meanwhile, Vikas Mishra picked a six-wicket-haul for Delhi in the first innings.

In the second innings of the game, Chhattisgarh managed to bowl Delhi out for 295 runs. Dhull scored 29 off 45 balls at the top of the order. Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav held back Delhi from witnessing a batting collapse as they scored 71 and 60 runs, respectively. Ravi Kiran, Shubham Agarwal, and Sumit Ruikar picked three wickets each for Chhattisgarh, which enforced a follow-on and asked Delhi to bat again.

Yash Dhull and Dhruv Shorey forged a mammoth 246-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed for 100 off 208 balls by Ruikar. Kshitiz Sharma scored 26 runs before he was run out by Pratap Singh. Delhi captain Nitish Rana joined Dhull in the middle and smashed an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls to help Delhi draw the game. Khare was awarded player of the match for his outstanding knock.