Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals: Schedule, Teams, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue & More

The semi-final stage of the ongoing Ranji Trophy will commence in Bengaluru on June 14. Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh qualified for the semifinals after defeating Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Karnataka in their respective quarterfinal games, which took place in Bengaluru from June 6 to June 10.

Bengal drew its match with Jharkhand in the first quarterfinal and qualified based on the first innings score. Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand in the second quarterfinal by a record margin of 725 runs to make it to the semifinals. Uttar Pradesh beat Karnataka in the third quarterfinal by 5 wickets, while Madhya Pradesh won the fourth quarterfinal against Punjab by 10 wickets.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Semifinals schedule

Semifinal 1: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh - June 14 to June 18

Semifinal 2: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh - June 14 to June 18

The first semi-final between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh is slated to take place at Karnataka Cricket Association Ground in Alur. The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

The second semifinal between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place at Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Meanwhile, the final of India's coveted first-class tournament is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Where to watch the semifinals?

Both the semifinal games will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The live coverage will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Online audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy semifinal matches on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Disney+ Hotstar is accessible for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299 per month.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Full squads

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manoj Tiwary.

Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Mumbai: Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, Arjun Tendulkar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel.

Uttar Pradesh: Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Kuldeep Yadav (c), Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma.

Image: BCCI