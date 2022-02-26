Ranji Trophy: Baroda's Vishnu Solanki Scores Century Just Days After Losing New-born Baby

Baroda cricketer Vishnu Solanki on Friday slammed a magnificent century against Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22. The century came towards the end of Day 2 for Solanki, who stayed unbeaten at 103 off 161 balls. But it's the fact that Solanki's ton came just days after he lost his newborn daughter that has everyone inspired. Netizens are praising the player for overcoming personal hardship to represent his team.

Amongst those who heaped praise on Solanki is Saurashtra’s wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson. Sheldon said he has never seen a player tougher than Solanki, as he extended a "big salute" to the 29-year-old and his family. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi also lauded Solanki after the batter scored a ton. Hattangadi said Solanki may not be a household name as of yet but for him, he is a "real-life hero" and an "inspiration".

What a player . Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to vishnu and his family by no means this is easy🙏 wish you many more hundreds and alot of success 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/i6u7PXfY4g — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) February 25, 2022

A story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago.He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team @BCCIdomestic @cricbaroda to get a hundred.His name may not make social media "likes",but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) February 25, 2022

True that,Hats off to Vishnoo,inspite of such a tragic loss he goes back to play for his state n scores a Century.While some so called celebraties of our Indian Team give priority to IPL preparation inspite of @SGanguly99 call to give priority to Ranji. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) February 25, 2022

Can’t agree more. He is the Hero indeed. Keeping sorrow within and moving on was the right choice he made. More respect to him and his wife for supporting his decision. 👍👏🙏🙏🙏 — GR (@GirishRaval) February 25, 2022

Solanki's daughter was reportedly born on the intervening nights of February 11 and February 12. Solanki was with the Baroda squad in Bhubaneswar at the time. Solanki, however, learned of his daughter's demise just 24 hours after she was born and flew to Vadodara to attend the funeral. Solanki returned to the team three days after the death of his daughter to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Chandigarh vs Baroda

As far as the match between Baroda and Chandigarh is concerned, the Kedar Devdhar-led side is currently leading by 230 runs with three wickets in hand. Baroda won the toss and elected to field first at the Vikas Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar. Chandigarh could amass just 168 runs before Baroda bowlers bowled the entire side out. Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra remained the highest run-scorer for his side as he scored 43 off 45 balls. Abhimanyusingh Rajput picked a five-wicket haul for Baroda.

In the second innings, Baroda openers Jyotsnil Singh and Kedar Devdhar started strongly as they scored 96 and 20 runs, respectively. Pratyush Kumar scored 43 off 140 balls while batting at No. 3 before Solanki came in and smashed a ton. Solanki will resume batting for Baroda alongside Atit Sheth on Day 3 of the match. Jagjit Singh has taken three wickets for Chandigarh.

