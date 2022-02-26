Last Updated:

Ranji Trophy: Baroda's Vishnu Solanki Scores Century Just Days After Losing New-born Baby

Solanki's daughter was reportedly born on the intervening nights of February 11 and February 12. Solanki was with the Baroda squad in Bhubaneswar at the time.

Baroda cricketer Vishnu Solanki on Friday slammed a magnificent century against Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2021-22. The century came towards the end of Day 2 for Solanki, who stayed unbeaten at 103 off 161 balls. But it's the fact that Solanki's ton came just days after he lost his newborn daughter that has everyone inspired. Netizens are praising the player for overcoming personal hardship to represent his team.

Amongst those who heaped praise on Solanki is Saurashtra’s wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson. Sheldon said he has never seen a player tougher than Solanki, as he extended a "big salute" to the 29-year-old and his family. Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi also lauded Solanki after the batter scored a ton. Hattangadi said Solanki may not be a household name as of yet but for him, he is a "real-life hero" and an "inspiration". 

Solanki's daughter was reportedly born on the intervening nights of February 11 and February 12. Solanki was with the Baroda squad in Bhubaneswar at the time. Solanki, however, learned of his daughter's demise just 24 hours after she was born and flew to Vadodara to attend the funeral. Solanki returned to the team three days after the death of his daughter to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Chandigarh vs Baroda

As far as the match between Baroda and Chandigarh is concerned, the Kedar Devdhar-led side is currently leading by 230 runs with three wickets in hand. Baroda won the toss and elected to field first at the Vikas Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar. Chandigarh could amass just 168 runs before Baroda bowlers bowled the entire side out. Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra remained the highest run-scorer for his side as he scored 43 off 45 balls. Abhimanyusingh Rajput picked a five-wicket haul for Baroda. 

In the second innings, Baroda openers Jyotsnil Singh and Kedar Devdhar started strongly as they scored 96 and 20 runs, respectively. Pratyush Kumar scored 43 off 140 balls while batting at No. 3 before Solanki came in and smashed a ton. Solanki will resume batting for Baroda alongside Atit Sheth on Day 3 of the match. Jagjit Singh has taken three wickets for Chandigarh. 

