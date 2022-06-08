Ranji Trophy: Bengal Become 1st Team In 250 Years To Achieve Monumental Feat In Cricket

The Bengal Cricket Team set a new record during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final encounter against Jharkhand on Wednesday. For the first time in First-Class cricket history, a team's top nine players scored fifty or more runs in a single innings. In 1893, a visiting Australian team had registered a similar record against Oxford and Cambridge, but only eight batters had scored fifty or more runs in an innings on that occasion. Bengal went one further, recording nine fifty-plus scores in a single innings.

Abhishek Raman and Abhimanyu Easwaran started the party for Bengal as they registered 61 and 65 runs, respectively on Day 1 of the quarter-final match. Easwaran was the first man to be dismissed as he was trapped LBW by Sushant Mishra. Raman, on the other hand, had gone off the field due to an injury. Sudip Kumar Gharami then joined Anustup Majumdar in the middle and scored a fantastic century. Majumdar also registered a ton of his own before being dismissed for 117 off 194 balls.

Gharami went on to score 186 off 380 balls before he was dismissed by Rahul Shukla. veteran Manoj Tiwary then came in the middle and scored 73 off 173 balls. Abishek Porel also scored a quickfire 68 off 111 balls. On Day 3 of the quarterfinal match, Shahbaz Ahmed scored 78 off 124 balls before being removed by Shahbaz Nadeem. Sayan Mondal and Akash Deep then joined the party and scored 53 runs each. Akash Deep scored his 53 off just 18 balls, which included eight sixes.

Jharkhand's innings

Bengal eventually declared their innings at 773/7 on Day 3 of the match. Jharkhand, on the other hand, lost Kumar Deobrat early for 11 runs. Nazim Siddiqui scored 53 off 62 balls before he was dismissed by Sayan Mondal. Utkarsh Singh was the next batter to be dismissed for just 5 runs by Mondal again. Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary scored 33 off 62 balls before being removed by Shahbaz Ahmed. Kumar Kushagra was the next batter to be dismissed as he went for 2 off 6 balls. Virat Singh and Anukul Roy are currently batting for Jharkhand at 139/5.

When play starts on Day 4, Jharkhand would need to score 634 more runs to close the gap on the huge margin. Bengal will very certainly ask Jharkhand to bat again once they are dismissed for less than 300 runs, given they have already lost five wickets in their pursuit for 773 runs.

