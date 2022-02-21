Cheteshwar Pujara's poor form for Team India in the past year led to him getting dropped from the Test team for the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The decision by selectors to drop Cheteshwar Pujara seems to have worked wonders with the Saurashtra batsman scoring a fine match-saving knock during the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Mumbai. The Saurashtra vs Mumbai Elite Group D match ended in a draw courtesy of Cheteshwar Pujara's knock.

Earlier Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma while speaking to media opened up on the decision to drop Pujara from India vs Sri Lanka Test series. He said, "We thought deeply about Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. They have been informed about their exclusion. They were asked to play the Ranji Trophy. Just two Test Matches, selectors thought to give Youngsters chance." He added "They have served the country for so long. They can come back, why not? It's like a graph. .. Rahane hit a hundred yesterday. This is a process of managing…Who wouldn't be happy if they come back,"

Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Cheteshwar Pujara plays match-winning knock

The seasoned cricketer had scored a duck in the first innings. However, the 34-year-old known for his textbook-style batting and ability to occupy the crease batted really well and struck 16 fours and a six during his knock. He added 101 runs for the fourth wicket with Vishvaraj Jadeja which saved the match for the team.

Mumbai had declared their first innings at 544-7 with Sarfaraz Khan scoring a double century, while Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine century. Saurashtra on the other hand was bowled out for just 220 runs in the first innings with Sheldon Jackson completing a fine half-century. Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani shared eight wickets between them. After being asked to follow on Saurashtra top order p[laid well with Harvik Desai (68) and wicketkeeper Snell Patel (98) providing a strong start.

Chesteshwar Pujara then occupied the crease with Mumbai bowlers finding it hard to pick his wicket. While wickets kept tumbling around him, Pujara continued his resistance but was finally out for 91 runs. His knock was enough to help the team secure the draw being just 48 runs ahead at the stumps. Shams Mulani picked career-best figures of 7/114 in the second innings.