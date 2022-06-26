Ranji Trophy: Cricketing Fraternity Lauds MP's 'focus, Determination' After Monumental Win

Madhya Pradesh scripted history on June 26 by registering an emphatic six-wicket win over 41-time champions Mumbai to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. After dismissing the Prithvi Shaw-led side for 374 runs in the first innings, MP put up a staggering 536 runs on the board, with Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar each smacking a century.

With the Aditya Shrivastava-led side having grabbed the first innings lead, Mumbai made their best efforts to put up a fighting total in the second innings. However, they could only manage to score 269 runs and give MP a meagre target of 108 runs. The target was never going to be enough as MP chased it down in just 29.5 overs with six wickets to spare. Following their monumental win, several members of the cricketing fraternity took to their official social media handles to laud the team.

Cricketing fraternity lauds MP for winning historic Ranji Trophy title

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We've witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qMxmvUNYZf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2022

Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning their maiden Ranji Trophy, beating Mumbai in the finals. It is an exemplary performance and a day to cherish for players and support staff. #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/CLSa1inR8w — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 26, 2022

Many congratulations to Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji Trophy.

Great focus and dertermination to beat 41-time champion Mumbai.

MP deserves all the laurels and glory, have some bright talent and this is truly a historic day for them. #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/4YtGEqbOlP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 26, 2022

Rajat Patidar has had a season to remember as he helped Madhya Pradesh lift its maiden #RanjiTrophy title defeating Mumbai. 🤩



Well played, Ra-Pa! 👏🏻👏🏻



Image courtesy: BCCI#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YjIveVjGX3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 26, 2022

Madhya Pradesh creates history! First Ranji Trophy title & that too against 41 times champions Mumbai! From losing to Karnataka in the final and crying, 23 years ago - to being all smiles today, Chandrakant Pandit's life has come full circle. Congratulations Coach & team 👏 https://t.co/rvnT9JHD4M — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 26, 2022

What a journey for this legend Chandrakar Pandit..Lost the Ranji Final in 1999 as a captain but won it today as a coach. Life gives you everything but in its own sweet time. Really happy for MP captain Aditya Shrivastav and whole MP team on winning first Ranji Cup ever. pic.twitter.com/19zYlnJZcR — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 26, 2022

Coach Chandrapant Pandit helps MP win maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh, not considered as cricketing elites during the past decade, on Sunday, humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai with a 6-wicket win in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 years ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach. Sarfaraz Khan (45), who finished the season 18 short of 1000 runs and young Suved Parkar (51) tried their bit, but with the need to attack at every opportunity, MP's Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) and the other bowlers knew that wickets would come their way.

While chasing, there were some hiccups for MP, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for them. As they completed the victory, Pandit seemed to be flooded by memories from two decades ago, before winning five Ranji Trophies as a coach. It was here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the summer of 1999 when MP, despite a first innings lead of 75, failed to win the game as Pandit, a proud captain, finished his playing career in tears.

(Inputs from PTI)