Last Updated:

Ranji Trophy: Cricketing Fraternity Lauds MP's 'focus, Determination' After Monumental Win

MP scripted history on June 26 by registerign an emphatic one-sided six-wicket win over 41-time champions Mumbai to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Madhya Pradesh wins maiden Ranji Trophy title

Image: Twitter@BCCIDomestic


Madhya Pradesh scripted history on June 26 by registering an emphatic six-wicket win over 41-time champions Mumbai to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. After dismissing the Prithvi Shaw-led side for 374 runs in the first innings, MP put up a staggering 536 runs on the board, with Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar each smacking a century.

With the Aditya Shrivastava-led side having grabbed the first innings lead, Mumbai made their best efforts to put up a fighting total in the second innings. However, they could only manage to score 269 runs and give MP a meagre target of 108 runs. The target was never going to be enough as MP chased it down in just 29.5 overs with six wickets to spare. Following their monumental win, several members of the cricketing fraternity took to their official social media handles to laud the team.

Cricketing fraternity lauds MP for winning historic Ranji Trophy title

Coach Chandrapant Pandit helps MP win maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh, not considered as cricketing elites during the past decade, on Sunday, humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai with a 6-wicket win in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 years ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach. Sarfaraz Khan (45), who finished the season 18 short of 1000 runs and young Suved Parkar (51) tried their bit, but with the need to attack at every opportunity, MP's Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) and the other bowlers knew that wickets would come their way.

READ | Sarfaraz Khan ends Ranji Trophy season on a high, piles up a mammoth 982 runs for Mumbai

While chasing, there were some hiccups for MP, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for them. As they completed the victory, Pandit seemed to be flooded by memories from two decades ago, before winning five Ranji Trophies as a coach. It was here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the summer of 1999 when MP, despite a first innings lead of 75, failed to win the game as Pandit, a proud captain, finished his playing career in tears.

READ | Bengaluru crowd chants 'RCB..RCB' as Rajat Patidar hits winning runs in Ranji Trophy final

 

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | Cricket fraternity hails Chandrakant Pandit as he lifts historic 6th Ranji Trophy as coach
READ | Ranji Trophy Final: Rajat Patidar hits ton as MP lay one hand on coveted title
Tags: Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy, Mumbai
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com