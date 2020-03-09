Ranji Trophy Final: Bengal's Abhishek Raman Takes Top Reflex Catch On Day 1; Watch Video

Bengal faced off against Saurashtra in the Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final on Monday. Batting first, Saurashtra got off to a good start, ending the first session wicketless. The opening duo of Harvik Desai and Avi Barot seemed to continue their brilliance post-lunch, but an Abhishek Raman catch off Shahbaz Ahmed's delivery ended the partnership and Bengal got the much-needed breakthrough.

Shahbaz Ahmed breaks Saurashtra's opening partnership via a brilliant Abhishek Raman catch

Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bat first against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy final. Openers Avi Barot and Harvik Desai got Saurashtra off to a good start ending the first session at 77/0. However, three overs into the second session, Bengal got the break though they were looking for through the brilliance of substitute fielder Abhishek Raman. Raman, who is not in the Ranji Trophy final XI for Bengal, was fielding at silly point and dived low to a take a stunning catch to dismiss Harvik Desai off Shahbaz Ahmed’s bowling.

Watch: Abhishek Raman catch helps Bengal break the opening partnership in Ranji Trophy final

Abhishek Raman catch hands Bengal advantage at Stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Final

The Abhishek Raman catch off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling meant that Bengal got their first opening into the Suarasthra batting line up and the Abhimanyu Easwaran led side picked up wickets at regular intervals to end Day 1 sharply. An unwell Cheteshwar Pujara walked off the pitch, while Sheldon Jackson and Chetan Sakariya departed cheaply as Saurashtra ended Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final at 206/5 handing a slight advantage to Bengal.

