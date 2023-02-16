Last Updated:

BEN Vs SAU, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Live: Saurashtra Win Ranji Trophy Final 2022/23

After an enthralling season it is Bengal and Saurashtra who have reached the final stage of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23. Stakes are high and let's see who reigns supreme in the Domestic circuit. Will Saurashtra register its second triumph in 4 years or will it be Bengal who will rise to the summit after 33 years? Watch the space for continuous live updates related to Bengal vs Saurashtra.

Ranji Trophy Final

11:20 IST, February 19th 2023
Saurashtra Champions!

Saurashtra defeat Bengal by 9 wickets to win the Ranji Trophy 2022/23

10:51 IST, February 19th 2023
Bengal All-out at 241.

Saurashtra have to chase 12 runs to secure second Ranji Title.

10:47 IST, February 19th 2023
Bengal Take Lead

Bengal survive the threat of innings defeat. BEN 241/9.

10:16 IST, February 19th 2023
One Wicket Away!

Saurashtra are now a wicket away from securing a famous woin. BEN 205/9.

10:06 IST, February 19th 2023
8-down, BEN 202/8

Saurashtra are just two wickets away from winning the Ranji Trophy 2022/23.

09:56 IST, February 19th 2023
Saurashtra starts Day 4 on high

Showcasing a steady display at Stumps Day 3, Bengal are in trouble again. At 200 for 7, still trailing by 30, Bengal are facing innings defeat. 

17:11 IST, February 18th 2023
Bengal's future hanging over a thread as Manoj Tiwary puts in a valiant effort; BEN 169/4

Captain Manoj Tiwary looks solid as he keeps Bengal on the hunt with an unbeaten 57 after the third day of play. Bengal is trailing Saurashtra by 69 runs; BEN 169/4 

16:59 IST, February 18th 2023
Manoj Tiwary holds the fort for Bengal; BEN 169/4

Skipper Manoj Tiwary trying to consolidate runs as Bengal is still trailing by 69 runs; BEN 169/4

15:57 IST, February 18th 2023
Jaydev Unadkat gets an important breakthrough as Anustup departs; BEN 148/4

Jaydev Unadkat picks up the valuable wicket of Anustup Majumdar who looked quite sharp throughout the day ; BEN 148/4

15:23 IST, February 18th 2023
Bengal trying to have a firm grip in the second innings; BEN 125/3

Skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anusthup Majumdar have steadied the sip with a 78 runs partnership for the home side; BEN 125/3

14:52 IST, February 18th 2023
Look to steady the ship

Bengal are 106 for 3 after 30 overs. Trail by 124.

13:58 IST, February 18th 2023
Still huge distance to cover!

Bengal are 66 for 3 after 22 overs.

12:42 IST, February 18th 2023
Bengal in trouble after 8 overs!

Chetan Sakariya removed both the opners of Bengal. Bengal 22/2

11:48 IST, February 18th 2023
Saurashtra on top at lunch!

Bengal are 9/1 at Lunch of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final.

11:20 IST, February 18th 2023
Saurashtra end first Innings at 404

Saurashtra garnerd a massive lead of 229 in 1st innings.

11:06 IST, February 18th 2023
400 UP!

Saurashtra are sitting comfortable at 404 for 9.

10:43 IST, February 18th 2023
Lead goes past 200!

Saurashtra are now 204 runs ahead of Bengal.

10:29 IST, February 18th 2023
Can Saurashtra go past 200-run lead?

Akash Deep dismisses Prerak Mankad. SAU 369 for 9

10:15 IST, February 18th 2023
Close to 200-run lead!

Saurashtra are approaching the 200 lead mark. SAU 362/8

10:10 IST, February 18th 2023
8-Down!

Saurashtra are 8 down at the score of 358.  Akash Deep gets the wicket of Jaydey Unadkat, who fell after scoring 4. 

10:01 IST, February 18th 2023
All Saurashtra!

Saurashtra are 358 for 7 at 98.3.

09:44 IST, February 18th 2023
Saurashtra in driver's seat

Despite losing a wicket early on, Saurashtra are in commanding position. Sau 342/6.

09:44 IST, February 18th 2023
Day 3 Starts

On Day 3 Saurashtra would look to take further hold on the match. Let's see what unfolds on what promises to be another action-packed day of Cricket.

17:35 IST, February 17th 2023
Saurashtra ends the day on a high as their lead extends to 143 runs; 317/5 at day 2 stumps

Arpit Vasavada remains unbeaten on 81 while Chirag Jani showed tremendous grit as Saurashtra amassed a massive 317 runs at the loss of five wickets at the end of day 2; 317/5 at day 2 stumps

16:11 IST, February 17th 2023
Saurashtra piles on runs as Bengal's struggle continues; 297/5

Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani put up a strong partnership as Bengal's chances are gradually slipping away ; 297/5

15:58 IST, February 17th 2023
Saurashtra take healthy lead

Saurashtra are 294 for 5 after 78 overs.

15:11 IST, February 17th 2023
250 up for Saurashtra

Saurashtra are 258 for 5 after 70 overs. 

14:33 IST, February 17th 2023
It's Tea Time!

Saurashtra in complete control at Tea opf Day 2 of the Ranji Final. At 238 for 5, Saurashtra are leading Bengal by 64 runs.

13:25 IST, February 17th 2023
Saurashtra goes past 200

Saurashtra in total command. At 204/4 after 57.4.

12:33 IST, February 17th 2023
After 48 Saurashtra are 157 for 4.

Saurashtra continues the steady run after lunch. just 17 runs behind Bengal

