BEN Vs SAU, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Live: Saurashtra Win Ranji Trophy Final 2022/23

Image: @BCCIDomestic/Twitter
Saurashtra defeat Bengal by 9 wickets to win the Ranji Trophy 2022/23
Saurashtra have to chase 12 runs to secure second Ranji Title.
Bengal survive the threat of innings defeat. BEN 241/9.
Saurashtra are now a wicket away from securing a famous woin. BEN 205/9.
Saurashtra are just two wickets away from winning the Ranji Trophy 2022/23.
Showcasing a steady display at Stumps Day 3, Bengal are in trouble again. At 200 for 7, still trailing by 30, Bengal are facing innings defeat.
Captain Manoj Tiwary looks solid as he keeps Bengal on the hunt with an unbeaten 57 after the third day of play. Bengal is trailing Saurashtra by 69 runs; BEN 169/4
Skipper Manoj Tiwary trying to consolidate runs as Bengal is still trailing by 69 runs; BEN 169/4
Jaydev Unadkat picks up the valuable wicket of Anustup Majumdar who looked quite sharp throughout the day ; BEN 148/4
Skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anusthup Majumdar have steadied the sip with a 78 runs partnership for the home side; BEN 125/3
Bengal are 106 for 3 after 30 overs. Trail by 124.
Bengal are 66 for 3 after 22 overs.
Chetan Sakariya removed both the opners of Bengal. Bengal 22/2
Bengal are 9/1 at Lunch of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final.
Saurashtra garnerd a massive lead of 229 in 1st innings.
Saurashtra are sitting comfortable at 404 for 9.
Saurashtra are now 204 runs ahead of Bengal.
Akash Deep dismisses Prerak Mankad. SAU 369 for 9
Saurashtra are approaching the 200 lead mark. SAU 362/8
Saurashtra are 8 down at the score of 358. Akash Deep gets the wicket of Jaydey Unadkat, who fell after scoring 4.
Saurashtra are 358 for 7 at 98.3.
Despite losing a wicket early on, Saurashtra are in commanding position. Sau 342/6.
On Day 3 Saurashtra would look to take further hold on the match. Let's see what unfolds on what promises to be another action-packed day of Cricket.
Arpit Vasavada remains unbeaten on 81 while Chirag Jani showed tremendous grit as Saurashtra amassed a massive 317 runs at the loss of five wickets at the end of day 2; 317/5 at day 2 stumps
Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani put up a strong partnership as Bengal's chances are gradually slipping away ; 297/5
Saurashtra are 294 for 5 after 78 overs.
Saurashtra are 258 for 5 after 70 overs.
Saurashtra in complete control at Tea opf Day 2 of the Ranji Final. At 238 for 5, Saurashtra are leading Bengal by 64 runs.
Saurashtra in total command. At 204/4 after 57.4.
Saurashtra continues the steady run after lunch. just 17 runs behind Bengal