Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan Hits 4th Century Of Season Vs MP; Celebrations Go Viral

Sarfaraz Khan scored his fourth century for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Thursday. Sarfaraz hit the century against Madhya Pradesh in the final of the premier first-class tournament. The 24-year-old reached the three-figure mark off 190 balls in the first innings of the game. Earlier in the day, Sarfaraz scored a half-century off 152 balls, thus reaching his next fifty off just 38 balls.

Sarfaraz's 134-run knock helped Mumbai post a total of 374 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh. His knock included 13 boundaries and two sixes. Sarfaraz was the last batter to be dismissed for Mumbai in the first innings. Going into the match, Sarfaraz had three centuries and two half-centuries under his belt. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 937 runs in eight innings, which he amassed at an impressive average of 133.85.

Sarfaraz also has a double-century to his name in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, which he scored in Mumbai's first game against Saurashtra. He then scored 165 against Odisha and 153 against Uttarkhand. He also has scores of 40, 59*, and 50*. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz's celebration after his century against Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh

As far as the ongoing Ranji Trophy final is concerned, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first against Madhya Pradesh at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, Mumbai scored 374 runs courtesy of some solid performances from Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan. Shaw scored 47 off 79 balls while opening the batting for Mumbai, while Jaiswal hit 78 off 163 balls at number two. Both the batters were dismissed by Anubhav Agarwal.

Armaan Jaffer scored 26 off 56 balls before being removed by Kumar Kartikeya. Suved Parkar was dismissed by Saransh Jain for 18 off 30 balls. Sarfaraz scored 134 off 243 balls before being removed by Gaurav Yadav. Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian are the other players who contributed with the bat for Mumbai. Gaurav Yadav picked four wickets for Madhya Pradesh, while Anubhav Agarwal scalped three wickets. Saransh Jain picked two wickets, while Kumar Kartikeya picked one.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic