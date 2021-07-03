Ranji Trophy Finds Place In 2021-22 Domestic Season As BCCI Announces Schedule

After missing out on a year of cricket action due to the COVID pandemic, Indian domestic cricketers will be back in action as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the resumption of domestic Cricket action for the 2021-22 season. According to the media release from the BCCI a total of 2127 domestic matches will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s and women’s category. The season will get underway after the completion of the remaining matches in the Indian Premier League tournament, which will be taking place in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021. India's premier domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy has also been given a green signal by the BCCI after the tournament was cancelled last season due to COVID pandemic. The tournament will begin November 16, 2021 which is four days after the conclusion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final and will be played until February 19, 2022 making it a three-month long tournament. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

Ranji Trophy will be competed by 38 teams, with nine teams in Elite A and B, and ten in Elite B. Another ten teams will compete in the Plate group. The same group formation is being followed by Vijay Hazare Trophy. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will also be competed by 38 teams, but it has two groups - A and B - with seven teams each; while three others groups will have eight teams each.

Other major announcements include holding Senior Women's One Day League from September 21 this year followed by Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021. In the Senior Women's One Day League and Senior Women's T20 League, 37 teams will be competing against each other, while three teams will feature in the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy. The BCCI in its statement has said that it is confident of hosting the domestic season with the health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.

