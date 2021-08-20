Ranji Trophy Is Back As BCCI Announce Domestic Calendar; Team Size Capped To 30 Members

The BCCI has announced that the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament will be held between January 5 and March 20. This revised schedule comes after a few state associations had suggested and requested that the Ranji Trophy be held after the completion of both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Ranji Trophy comes back after two years as the previous season had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The logistical obstacles in maintaining a bio-bubble for 38 teams led to the cancellation of the Ranji Trophy season. As far as the league breakup is concerned, there will be five Elite groups, each consisting of six teams, and one Plate group consisting of eight teams. The winner of the five Elite groups will reach the quarterfinals directly. The second-placed teams from each Elite group and the winner of the Plate group will play three pre-quarter finals, and the three winners will complete the quarter-final line-up.

The same will be followed across the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy The Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy will now be held from October 27 to November 22 while Vijay Hazare One-day trophy will be played from December 1 to 29.

Each team can have a maximum of 30 members - BCCI

Given the COVID-19 situation, each team will be permitted to have a maximum of 30 members, of which a minimum of 20 would-be players. The remaining 10 can be coaches and support staff, or extra players. The state associations will be allowed Inter-state transfers and registration of guest players, which can be up to 15 days before a tournament.

Updated BCCI domestic calendar for 2021-22

Women’s under-19 (One-Day): September 20 to October 18

Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men’s U-19 One-Day): September 20 to October 18

Men’s Challenger Trophy (U-19): October 26 to November 9

Women Challenger Trophy (U-19): October 25 to November 6

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: October 27 to November 22

Senior Women’s One Day: October 20 to November 20

Men State A One Day: November 9 to December 10

Vijay Hazare Trophy (Men One-Day): December 1 to December 29

Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy: November 26 to December 8

Ranji Trophy: January 5 to March 20

Cooch Behar Trophy (Men U-19): November 21 to February 2

Col CK Nayudu Trophy (Men 4-day, U-25): January 6 to April 2

Senior Women’s T20: February 20 to March 23

Image credits: PTI