M Venkataramana is a renowned coach, former cricketer and an excellent mentor. As the 2022 season of the Ranji Trophy is set to get underway, Republic Media Network got up close with the Tamil Nadu team coach regarding his successful coaching venture in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, plans for the upcoming Ranji season and his heartbreak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final this season.

Venkataramana took charge of the Tamil Nadu cricket team midway through 2021 and successfully clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after some last over heroics from his boys. However, the Vijay Hazare Trophy was a different experience for the team and the coach as Himachal Pradesh upset TN in the final.

Heartbreak in Vijay Hazare final

Tamil Nadu entered the Vijay Hazare trophy as overwhelming favourites after multiple success in limited overs tournaments in recent times. However, after an outstanding run, things fell apart against Himachal Pradesh in the final.

TN faced a batting collapse but recovered quite brilliantly to post 314 on board, thanks to a Dinesh Karthik masterclass. But that didn’t seem to be enough as Himachal Pradesh won the game by 11 runs (VJD method).

Upon asked what went wrong in the Vijay Hazare trophy final, Venkataramana said, "Once you score 300+ and the other team scores the runs, you’ve to give credit to them. There is no doubt about the efforts from the boys."

He added, "Winning or losing doesn’t matter. If you lose the match after scoring 300 runs, you’ve to give credit to the opponent. It means they’ve done better. Simple."

"What we could have done better is pick up wickets in the first 10 overs. We went wicketless but had we picked up wickets, things could have been different. Sometimes things don’t go well on some days and that day happened to be the final."

Tamil Nadu and the elusive Ranji Trophy

The focus for Tamil Nadu has always been on winning the elusive Ranji Trophy after coming close on several occasions after their previous win in 1988, a team which Venkataramana was a huge part of, and a season where he ended up as the top wicket taker in the tournament.

You were instrumental when Tamil Nadu last won the Ranji Trophy and now you’ve completed a full circle to take over as the TN cricket team coach. What do you think has changed and how do you as a coach plan on getting the team back to glory given there’s a great white-ball team at hand?

As you said, we’ve been having a fantastic run in white-ball cricket by winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and reaching the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. So as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, the boys are all up there. But when it comes to red-ball cricket, I think we are short of preparation.

I think we have to understand that a lot of cricket is happening and that leads to a lack of preparation. It is a gap to be filled and it takes time. It cannot be done in 10 days or 15 days. If we are to do really well in red-ball cricket, we have to get into specific.

Cricket has evolved and become fast-paced. Players of the current generation think along those lines and the preparation has become more technology-driven. Bowlers now undergo calculated practice rather than bowling long hours.

We have to get the players into the right mould and make them understand that Ranji Trophy is the backbone. It’s like getting yourself a degree to secure your future. The players want to do well in Ranji Trophy but because of their methods and thinking that suits white-ball cricket, they’re finding it difficult to apply themselves in the longer format.

Opportunities are limited as well and we’ve to create it. We’re taking the momentum into the Ranji Trophy from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, and fill this season. But I expect good results in Ranji Trophy in two years’ time. If we work in the summer, focus more on duration games, this will work. I need more time to achieve the desired results.

You said that players are not able to apply themselves in the longer format due to the white-ball mentality. Do you think the start of TNPL in 2016 has played its part in TN’s Ranji decline since?

First of all, let me clarify, TNCA has always wanted to promote all formats. Even though the TNPL is a big event in TN cricket that provides opportunities to budding cricketers from various districts, TNCA always wanted to win the Ranji Trophy and badly so. Their efforts are never short. However, the players’ mindset needs to change, be it the focus on Buchi Babu tournament before the season and other factors.

For all the calibre that TNPL and other tournaments produce, those are shorter formats of the game at the end of the day and the preparation for 4-day games is a different ball game.

Tamil Nadu has historically relied on spinners. But this year, the squad seems to be focused on medium-pacers and fast bowlers. Is that a conscious change of strategy?

Over the years, spinners winning games in Ranji Trophy has gone down. The fast bowlers are picking up wickets and making it to the Indian team. The national team wants to do well outside India so this is favouring the country as well.

Earlier, we used to play in certain conditions, which used to lead to us producing spinners and batters who play spin well. But now the format of Ranji Trophy has widened and the group format means teams play in different conditions and travel wider. We’ve to suit those conditions and pick the team accordingly.

Nevertheless, we are very well balanced. Even though it looks like a fast-bowler oriented squad, we have Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore and Siddharth, three premium bowlers in the squad but they are picked for the Indian team (apart from Siddharth). So it looks like we’re weak in the spin department. But if and when they’re available, the team becomes much more balanced.