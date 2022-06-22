Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MP Vs MUM: Mumbai Puts Up 201/4 In 64 Overs At Tea

Quick links:
Image: @bccidomestic/Twitter
Hardik Tamore has raced to a quick 13-run inning off 18 balls, but looked under pressure. Another single for him off the inside half of his bat.
Now that will be a tea break.
It's Tea on the opening Day of the Ranji Trophy Final!
Madhya Pradesh picked 3 wickets in the Second Session!
Mumbai added 96 runs to move to 201/4.
The third session to commence shortly.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13Csyh pic.twitter.com/JJx6AIU9yp
Helmet
Smart catch, taken
Sit back & relive Yash Dubey's fine fielding effort at short mid-wicket
Agarwal bowls one wide outside off stump angling across to Jaiswal, then returns around the wicket to draw it closer to the batter. A cut shot off a similar delivery as the previous.
Big fish caught and this session has clearly been dominated by MP, conceding only 84 runs with three big wickets.
Sarfaraz Khan taken aback by extra bounce from Saransh. Yadav, meanwhile, induces Jaiswal's outside edge with a full one outside off, but as luck would have it, it goes off to the boundary between the slips. Saransh can't stop the bounce as his ball rises unexpectedly high to hit Jaiswal right on the stomach.
Finger up! Saransh strikes on the very first ball giving Suved Parkar a rough edge straight to the mid on-fielder. Parkar gone too. Mumbai is 156/3 now.
103, 100, 181, now 50* - there seems to be no stopping the Jaiswal spell!
103
100
181
and NOW 50 up & going strong! Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant run of form continues!
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP@Paytm | #RanjiTrophy | #Final | #MPvMUM pic.twitter.com/C7mDQHo2lD
Yashasvi Jaiswal kept his nerves of steel despite having lost both Jaffer & Shaw. The southpaw hits a sublime fifty from 129 balls, including 3 fours and as many sixes.
Kartikeya outstrips Jaffer. That's right! Upon resuming his spell after minor finger injury, Kartikeya goes all guns blazing as a nervous Jaffer gets caught up in a tossed up ball outside off stump. He is then trapped in a thick inside edge to the short mid-wicket fielder, thus dismissed.
Kartikeya suffers injury on his left index finger. Merciless Jaiswal slams straight over the bowler while Kartikeya leaps up for a catch attempt. Alas! He is seen walking off field after the completion of his over.
Kumar Kartikeya resumes proceedings with the ball. He concedes only a single in the over.Yadav plays out a vicious bouncer, Jaffer adjusts well to the bounce and cuts to deep point for a many more.
Excitement Levels UP!
Which team are you rooting for in the Ranji Trophy Final?
Mumbai have put up 105 runs with the loss of one wicket after the completion of 36 overs.
Match held on for lunch break!
Jaffer plays out a maiden, credit to both Shaw and Jaiswal who settled in at ease to keep MP on their toes. Pace attack made their paths look difficult, with Shaw finally falling short of a half-century. Jaiswal is approaching his fifty with Jaffer for company.
That's Lunch on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Final!
Mumbai scored 105 runs in the First Session.
Madhya Pradesh scalped a wicket of Prithvi Shaw.
We will be back for the Second Session soon.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/zrBQoecBhs
We will be back at 12:40 PM.
After Prithvi Shaw failed to reach a half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be hoping to not repeat the mistake and reach the 50-run mark. Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark with Jaiswal unbeaten on 42 runs and Armaan Jaffer unbeaten on 11 runs.
The Mumbai Ranji Team is currently the second-best first-class team in terms of winning the domestic titles. Australia's New South Wales is currently the best team winning 47 domestic titles. The third spot is held by English county team Yorkshire with 33 titles, while Victoria and Singhalese Sports Club have won 32 titles
A special ton!
This is the 100th Ranji Trophy game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium!
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP@Paytm | #Final | #MPvMUM pic.twitter.com/KMxjpJfvE1
Prithvi Shaw was all set to score a half-century in the Ranji Trophy final only to fall short by 3 runs. Anubhav Agarwal provides the breakthrough. That delivery was pitched full-on middle and off and looked like coming back towards stumps. Shaw was looking to drive the ball but was deceived as the delivery straightened after pitching, and hit his pad before crashing into the stumps.
Mumbai openers are slowly and steadily asserting their dominance in the match with Madhya Pradesh bowlers unable to get the breakthrough. The fielding side may be cursing their luck for failing to pick up a wicket early in the match. Jaiswal could have been runout early only for poor throw by fielder to the wicketkeeper.
Amol Muzumdar has won the Ranji Trophy title with Mumbai in his debut season in 1993-94 and also as the skipper in 2006-07. The former player now aims to guide the team to their 42nd title as a coach. Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit also has a strong connection with the Mumbai Ranji team having guided them to back-to-back titles between 2002 and 2004 with Muzumdar among his key players.
With Madhya Pradesh spinners failing to get any purchase from the wicket Prithvi Shaw took the opportunity to go after Kartikeya smashing him for 11 runs in the 19th over. However, MP pacers managed to trouble Prithvi Shaw with their pace but failed to find a breakthrough despite cloudy skies. Meanwhile both Shaw and Jaiswal have brought up 50-run partnership for the opening wicket.
Congratulations to the boys for getting a call-up for the U-23 Emerging Players Camp at the National Cricket Academy
We are excited to see you all progress in your cricketing journey
Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have failed to score enough boundaries but have managed to save their wicket so far. The last couple of overs saw Madhya Pradesh pacer Anubhav Agarwal and Gaurav Yadav coming close to finding edge of Shaw's bat. Agarwal could have had Jaiswal's wicket in the 13th over only to see the ball missing the leg stump.
The GREATS from Mumbai are behind the team
Ahead of Mumbai's 47th Ranji Trophy final, drop a heart and show your support for the Mum-Boys
After surviving a scare inside the first five overs, Mumbai openers finally managed to settle down. The first boundary and six of the match were scored by Jaiswal off Kartikeya's bowling in the 7th over. Prithvi Shaw also opened up his arms hitting Gaurav Shah for two boundaries in 10th over
Mumbai made a shaky start to their innings almost losing both the openers. Madhya Pradesh came close to getting their first wicket but failed to run out Yashasvi Jaiswal. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya almost had the wicket of Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw through bat and pad chance only to see the ball loop over the short-leg fielder
Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw almost lost his wicket following a bat and pad chance coming of Kumar Kartikeya's bowling. However, the chance went begging with the ball looping over the short leg fielder.
Madhya Pradesh missed the chance to pick up the first wicket following a mixup between Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal tucked the delivery to square leg and came halfway down the pitch looking for the single. Shaw sends Jaiswal back. The left-hander would've been out had the throw been better.
Lucky escape edition, ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal!
Here's how the action unfolded as the Mumbai left-handed batter survived a run-out scare!
Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/cwunDQK4Ri
A quick look at the Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai's Road To The Ranji Trophy Final
Fans can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the Ranji Trophy final live in India. Should fans want to catch Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai online, they can turn to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Furthermore, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the all-important clash on the official social media handles of BCCI Domestic.
Mumbai Won the Toss & elected to bat
Toss Update
Mumbai have won the toss & elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Final.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/5aC63Q5wov