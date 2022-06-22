Last Updated:

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, MP Vs MUM: Mumbai Puts Up 201/4 In 64 Overs At Tea

A nail-biting Ranji Trophy final contest is underway at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium where the mighty Mumbai squad are about to chase an unprecedented 42nd title against first-timers Madhya Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy Final, MP vs MUM

Image: @bccidomestic/Twitter

14:49 IST, June 22nd 2022
Tea break!

Hardik Tamore has raced to a quick 13-run inning off 18 balls, but looked under pressure. Another single for him off the inside half of his bat.

Now that will be a tea break.

 

 

14:37 IST, June 22nd 2022
WHAT A CATCH!

 

14:35 IST, June 22nd 2022
Wicket!

Agarwal bowls one wide outside off stump angling across to Jaiswal, then returns around the wicket to draw it closer to the batter. A cut shot off a similar delivery as the previous. 

Big fish caught and this session has clearly been dominated by MP, conceding only 84 runs with three big wickets.

 

14:35 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai 172/3 in 56 overs

Sarfaraz Khan taken aback by extra bounce from Saransh. Yadav, meanwhile, induces Jaiswal's outside edge with a full one outside off, but as luck would have it, it goes off to the boundary between the slips. Saransh can't stop the bounce as his ball rises unexpectedly high to hit Jaiswal right on the stomach.

13:51 IST, June 22nd 2022
Another wicket!

Finger up! Saransh strikes on the very first ball giving Suved Parkar a rough edge straight to the mid on-fielder. Parkar gone too. Mumbai is 156/3 now.

13:33 IST, June 22nd 2022
Yashasvi, take a bow!

103, 100, 181, now 50* - there seems to be no stopping the Jaiswal spell!

 

 

13:30 IST, June 22nd 2022
Fifty comes up for Jaiswal!

Yashasvi Jaiswal kept his nerves of steel despite having lost both Jaffer & Shaw. The southpaw hits a sublime fifty from 129 balls, including 3 fours and as many sixes. 

 

13:09 IST, June 22nd 2022
OUT! Jaffer dismissed

Kartikeya outstrips Jaffer. That's right! Upon resuming his spell after minor finger injury, Kartikeya goes all guns blazing as a nervous Jaffer gets caught up in a tossed up ball outside off stump. He is then trapped in a thick inside edge to the short mid-wicket fielder, thus dismissed.

13:02 IST, June 22nd 2022
Oh no, injury! 

Kartikeya suffers injury on his left index finger. Merciless Jaiswal slams straight over the bowler while Kartikeya leaps up for a catch attempt. Alas! He is seen walking off field after the completion of his over. 

13:00 IST, June 22nd 2022
Kartikeya resumes proceedings with the ball after lunch

Kumar Kartikeya resumes proceedings with the ball. He concedes only a single in the over.Yadav plays out a vicious bouncer, Jaffer adjusts well to the bounce and cuts to deep point for a many more. 

12:47 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai or Madhya Pradesh - who will triumph in the battle for supremacy today?

 

pointer
Mumbai 105/1 after first session

Mumbai have put up 105 runs with the loss of one wicket after the completion of 36 overs. 

pointer
Lunch Break!

Match held on for lunch break! 

Jaffer plays out a maiden, credit to both Shaw and Jaiswal who settled in at ease to keep MP on their toes. Pace attack made their paths look difficult, with Shaw finally falling short of a half-century. Jaiswal is approaching his fifty with Jaffer for company. 

We will be back at 12:40 PM. 

 

11:56 IST, June 22nd 2022
Jaiswal approaching half-century, Mumbai cross 100 mark

After Prithvi Shaw failed to reach a half-century, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be hoping to not repeat the mistake and reach the 50-run mark. Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark with  Jaiswal unbeaten on 42 runs and Armaan Jaffer unbeaten on 11 runs.

11:50 IST, June 22nd 2022
Trivia: Mumbai the second-best team in first-class cricket history

The Mumbai Ranji Team is currently the second-best first-class team in terms of winning the domestic titles. Australia's New South Wales is currently the best team winning  47 domestic titles. The third spot is held by English county team Yorkshire with 33 titles, while Victoria and Singhalese Sports Club have won 32 titles 

11:50 IST, June 22nd 2022
M Chinnaswamy stadium slams a special century!

 

11:35 IST, June 22nd 2022
Prithvi Shaw departs

Prithvi Shaw was all set to score a half-century in the Ranji Trophy final only to fall short by 3 runs. Anubhav Agarwal provides the breakthrough. That delivery was pitched full-on middle and off and looked like coming back towards stumps. Shaw was looking to drive the ball but was deceived as the delivery straightened after pitching, and hit his pad before crashing into the stumps. 

11:35 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai stamping its authority on the game

Mumbai openers are slowly and steadily asserting their dominance in the match with Madhya Pradesh bowlers unable to get the breakthrough. The fielding side may be cursing their luck for failing to pick up a wicket early in the match. Jaiswal could have been runout early only for poor throw by fielder to the wicketkeeper.

11:21 IST, June 22nd 2022
MP coach Pandit 'friends-turn-foe' for then pupil Muzumdar

Amol Muzumdar has won the Ranji Trophy title with Mumbai in his debut season in 1993-94 and also as the skipper in 2006-07. The former player now aims to guide the team to their 42nd title as a coach. Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit also has a strong connection with the Mumbai Ranji team having guided them to back-to-back titles between 2002 and 2004 with Muzumdar among his key players.

10:57 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai 66/0 after 20 overs

With Madhya Pradesh spinners failing to get any purchase from the wicket Prithvi Shaw took the opportunity to go after Kartikeya smashing him for 11 runs in the 19th over. However, MP pacers managed to trouble Prithvi Shaw with their pace but failed to find a breakthrough despite cloudy skies. Meanwhile both Shaw and Jaiswal have brought up 50-run partnership for the opening wicket. 

10:44 IST, June 22nd 2022
Good news for Mumbai players Armaan Jaffer and Suved Parkar

 

10:36 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai 48/0 after 15 overs

Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have failed to score enough boundaries but have managed to save their wicket so far. The last couple of overs saw Madhya Pradesh pacer Anubhav Agarwal and Gaurav Yadav coming close to finding edge of Shaw's bat. Agarwal could have had Jaiswal's wicket in the 13th over only to see the ball missing the leg stump.

10:15 IST, June 22nd 2022
Ajinkya Rahane's special message for Mumbai Ranji Team

 

10:12 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai 37/0 after 10 overs

After surviving a scare inside the first five overs, Mumbai openers finally managed to settle down. The first boundary and six of the match were scored by Jaiswal off Kartikeya's bowling in the 7th over. Prithvi Shaw also opened up his arms hitting Gaurav Shah for two boundaries in 10th over 

10:01 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai 12/0 after 5 overs.

Mumbai made a shaky start to their innings almost losing both the openers. Madhya Pradesh came close to getting their first wicket but failed to run out Yashasvi Jaiswal. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya almost had the wicket of Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw through bat and pad chance only to see the ball loop over the short-leg fielder

09:54 IST, June 22nd 2022
Prithvi Shaw survives

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw almost lost his wicket following a bat and pad chance coming of Kumar Kartikeya's bowling. However, the chance went begging with the ball looping over the short leg fielder.

09:48 IST, June 22nd 2022
Yashasvi Jaiswal survives runout

Madhya Pradesh missed the chance to pick up the first wicket following a mixup between Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal.  Jaiswal tucked the delivery to square leg and came halfway down the pitch looking for the single. Shaw sends Jaiswal back. The left-hander would've been out had the throw been better.

 

09:38 IST, June 22nd 2022
Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh road to Ranji Trophy final

 

09:31 IST, June 22nd 2022
Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai live streaming: How to watch LIVE on TV and online?

Fans can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the Ranji Trophy final live in India. Should fans want to catch Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai online, they can turn to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Furthermore, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the all-important clash on the official social media handles of BCCI Domestic.

 

09:31 IST, June 22nd 2022
Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai - who won the toss?

 

Tags: Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy live score, Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai
