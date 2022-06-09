The Mumbai cricket team on Thursday produced a magnificent performance with the ball to hand Uttarakhand crushing defeat in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixture. Prithvi Shaw-led team bowled out Uttarakhand for just 69 runs in the second innings, to secure victory by 725-run and also book a berth in the semi-final. The performance was even more special as the Mumbai team etched their name in history books as well.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai create history against Uttarakhand

Mumbai's victory over Uttarakhand is officially now the highest margin of victory (by runs) in the history of first-class cricket. The record was previously held by Australia's domestic team New South Wales who defeated Queensland by 685 runs. The record was created way back in 1929/30.

Teams which recorded the largest margin of victory:-

Mumbai (against Uttarakhand, 2022) - 725 runs

New South Wales (against Queensland, 1929/30) - 685 runs

England (against Australia, 1928/29) - 675 runs

New South Wales (against South Australia, 1920/21) - 638 runs

In the Ranji Trophy, the previous record for highest margin for victory was held by Bengal, who had defeated Odisha by 540 runs in 1953-54. Mumbai's world record comes a day after Bengal broke a 129-year-old one with all their nine batters scoring half-century in a single innings against Jharkhand in another quarter-final.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand match highlights

Mumbai dominated the match right from ball one making the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixture a one-sided contest. Batting first Mumbai piled 647 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Suved Parkar making his Ranji Trophy debut smashed a brilliant 252 runs , while Sarfaraz Khan scored 153 runs in the first innings. Shams Mulani also scored half-century in the first innings.

Mumbai will now meet Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final of the prestigious domestic competition.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions, who dominated right from the first-day, declared their second innings at 261/3 and thus set Uttarakhand an improbable 794-run target.

They had piled up 647/8 declared in their first essay, riding on maiden double hundred from debutant Suved Parkar (252).

Uttarakhand who were bundled out for partly 114 in their first essay, once again capitulated in front of the Mumbai bowlers, as they were bundled out for just 69 in the second innings.

Mumbai bowlers led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni run riot. Kulkarni (3/11) along with in-form left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/15) and off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3/13) grabbed three wickets apiece as none of the Uttarakhand batters showed any spine.

Parkar was adjudged as the player of the match.

(with PTI inputs)