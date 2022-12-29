Ranji Trophy: Priyank Panchal's Unbeaten 257 Puts Gujarat In Command Vs Chandigarh

Skipper Priyank Panchal hammered an unbeaten 257 to help Gujarat take a massive 292-run first innings lead against Chandigarh on day three of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match here on Thursday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 249 for 3, Panchal marched on to score a superb double century and his mammoth 307-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket with M A Hingrajia (151 not out, 12 fours, 2 sixes) put Chandigarh on the mat.

At stumps, the home team had reduced Chandigarh to 46 for 2, still 246 runs behind and staring at an innings defeat.

Panchal, who has been one of the prolific scorers on the domestic circuit, showed why he is a tough customer, as he ground the opposition bowling attack with his 353-ball knock which included 22 fours and 2 sixers.

Hingrajia proved to be an able foil for Panchal as the two sent the Chandigarh bowlers on a leather hunt, capitalising on the loose deliveries.

In Nagpur, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq bowled Jammu & Kashmir to a 39-run win over Vidharbha, returning with a eight-wicket haul.

Chasing 141 to win, the home team was shot out for 101 with Mushtaq running through the Vidharbha batting line-up as they collapsed from 40 for 2 in the 16th over to be dismissed in 34 overs.

Brief scores: At Ahmedabad: Chandigarh 304 in 116 overs (Bhagmender Lather 87, Arslan Khan 56, Gaurav Puri 51; Shen Patel 4/85, Hardik Patel 3/39, Siddharth Desai 2/74) and 46 for 2 in 15 overs vs Gujarat 596 for 4 declared in 134 overs (Priyank Panchal 257 (22 fours 2 sixes), M A Hingrajia 151 not out, Priyesh Patel 62, Bhagmender Lather 3/147).

At Indore: Railways 274 and 195 all out in 72 overs (Shivam Chudhary 53, Vivek Singh 31, Kumar Kartikeya Singh 5/54, Saransh Jain 4/82) vs Madhya Pradesh 255 all out in 84.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 54, SS Jadhav 5/34) and 36 for no loss in 13 overs.

At Nagpur: Jammu and Kashmir 191 and 221 all out in overs (Shubham Khajuria 109, Akshay Wakhare 4/50, Aditya Sarwate 3/45) beat Vidarbha 272 all out in 83.5 overs (Aditya Sarwate 75, Umar Nazir Mir 5/39) and 101 all out in 34 overs (Atharva Taide 42, Abid Musthaq 8 for 18) by 39 runs. J&K: 6 points, Vidarbha: 0.

At Agartala: Punjab 203 all out in 64.2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 55, Manisankar Murasingh 5/48) vs Tripura 184 for 4 in 68 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 59 batting, Sridam Paul 55, Wriddhiman Saha 23 batting).

