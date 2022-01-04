Ranji Trophy, Senior Women’s T20 League Put On Hold By BCCI Due To Surge In COVID Cases

India's premier domestic first-class competition Ranji Trophy will not start as scheduled on January 13 due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced the postponement of the Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season.

"BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice," the cricketing body said in a statement. "The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," it added.

"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season."

Recently, the Bengal team reported six COVID-19 cases, including five players while Mumbai's India player Shivam Dube also tested positive and is in isolation.

The Ranji Trophy was scheduled to be held in six cities including Bengaluru and Kolkata among others.

CAB puts on hold all local tournaments till Jan 15

Earlier in the day, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) also decided to put on hold all forms of local cricket till January 15, keeping in mind the recent surge of COVID-19. The affected events include first division, second division, age group tournaments, women's cricket and all forms of cricket in the districts.

"The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement a meeting of the office-bearers.

"The CAB is also taking all steps to begin vaccination of cricketers between the age group of 15 and 18 as per state government guidelines and protocols."

The meeting was called after Bengal's Ranji preparation was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp. On Tuesday, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya too tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI