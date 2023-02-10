Ranji Trophy: Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada Tons Turn It Around For Saurashtra

Sheldon Jackson and skipper Arpit Vasavada struck a century each as Saurashtra turned the tables on Karnataka, posting 364 for 4 in their first innings in reply to the opposition's 407 on the third day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final here on Friday.

Jackson, who started at the overnight score of 27, made 160 off 245 balls and decorated his knock with 23 boundaries and two sixes, while Vasavada remained unbeaten on 112 (219 balls, 15x4s) as the duo shared 232 runs for the fourth wicket to bring Saurashtra back into the contest.

Giving Vasavada company at the crease at stumps was Chirag Jani (19 not out).

Saurashtra trail Karnataka by just 43 runs with six wickets in hands and two full days' play remaining.

Resuming at the overnight score of 76 for 2, Saurashtra did not have a good start as they lost Harvik Desai (33) inside five overs, trapped LBW by Vasuki Koushik.

But then came the turnaround as Jackson and Vasavada joined hands and played patiently to build a partnership.

The duo displayed classical Test match temperament, defending the good balls but not hesitating to dispatch the bad deliveries to the boundary.

It was complete frustration for the Karnataka bowlers as they failed to break the partnership or trouble the duo, who looked determined.

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (1/68) finally broke the partnership in the 98th over, trapping Jackson in front of the wicket but by then it was too late as Saurashtra had already undone the hard work of Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal, who scored 249 in the first innings to more-or-less single-handedly take his side past the 400-run mark.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 1st Innings: 407 all out in 133.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakariya 3/73, Kushang Patel 3/109).

Saurashtra 1st Innings: 364 for 4 in 112 overs (Sheldon Jackson 160, Arpit Vasavada 112 batting; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/64).

