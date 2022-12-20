Suryakumar Yadav made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy game in almost three years while skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck fine hundreds to take Mumbai to 457 for three against Hyderabad on day one of the Group B contest here.

Surya, who has arguably been the best batter in white-ball cricket over the past 12 months, approached the red-ball game with the same aggressive intent that he is known for in the shorter formats. His knock comprised 15 fours and a six.

The stylish batter has time and again expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India. He last played a first-class game way back in February 2020.

Jaiswal continued his rich vein of form with a sublime 162 off 195 balls while Rahane was batting on 139 at stumps.

Prithvi Shaw was out for 19 after Hyderabad opted to field at the BKC ground.

Shorey strikes 8th first-class ton to lead Delhi's recovery

Opener Dhruv Shorey struck his eighth first-class hundred to steer Delhi to 271 for seven on day one of their fixture against Assam.

Assam removed Shorey's partner Anuj Rawat early after opting to field first.

Shorey remained unbeaten on 139 off 216 balls before bad light forced an early stumps with 81 overs bowled on the day.

Delhi's young captain Yash Dhull made 22 off 56 balls while Vaibhav Rawal came up with a valuable 43 off 71 balls. Senior batter Nitish Rana was out first ball.

Delhi, who lost their tournament opener to Maharashtra, fielded a depleted unit in the absence of injured pacers Ishant Sharma and Mayank Yadav. They were forced to field three debutants in Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran and spinner Hrithik Shokeen.

Senior pacer Navdeep Saini, who suffered an abdominal muscle strain while being part of the Indian team in Bangladesh, is unlikely to be fit in time for Delhi's next game.

Brief scores: At Mumbai: Mumbai 457/3 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 162, Suryakumar Yadav 90, Ajinkya Rahane 139 n.o., Sarfaraz Khan 40 n.o.) versus Hyderabad.

At Guwahati: Delhi 271/7 in 81 overs (Dhruv Shorey 139 batting, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/50) versus Assam.

At Coimbatore: Andhra 277/5 in 90 overs (Abhishek Reddy 85, Ricky Bhui 68, Karan Shinde 55 n.o.; R. Sai Kishore 2/73) versus Tamil Nadu.

At Rajkot: Maharashtra 253/2 in 89 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65, Naushad Shaikh 93 n.o., Ankit Bawne 61 n.o. versus Saurashtra.

