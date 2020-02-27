Ranji Trophy To Feature 'limited' DRS In Semi-finals Of Ongoing 2019-20 Season

The ongoing 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season is towards the fag end of its run and the four semi-finalists are set to take to field on February 29. Quite recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to use the Decision Review System (DRS) in the semi-finals and final matches. The two semi-finals will be played between February 29 and March 4 and the final is scheduled to be played between March 9 and March 13. The Ranji Trophy live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV and the Ranji Trophy live telecast in India will be on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD.

Also Read | Gujarat Vs Goa Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Ranji Trophy DRS: 2019-20 semi-finals and final to feature 'limited' DRS

While speaking with an online sports portal, BCCI General Manager for cricket operations Saba Karim said that the board wanted to provide “uniformity” to all teams and it became possible only from this stage of the ongoing season. While the BCCI have decided to use the DRS in upcoming knockout Ranji Trophy games, the system will not be featuring certain tools like HawkEye, Snickometer and UltraEdge which are usually used in international fixtures.

Also Read | Bengal Vs Odisha Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Saba Karim also said that such high-profile matches should be well-monitored, which is why they are offering teams and umpires with as much tools as possible. Interestingly, only last year’s semi-final game between Saurashtra and Karnataka saw several incorrect decisions by the umpires. However, Karim said that BCCI’s decision is not inspired by any specific game and the intent overall was to just provide tools in a high-stakes match.

Also Read | Saurashtra Vs Andhra Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Ranji Trophy live streaming and Ranji Trophy live telecast in India: Timings and teams

The first semi-final will be played between Gujarat and Saurashtra and second semi-final will be played between Bengal and Karnataka. Both semi-final matches are scheduled to be played between February 29 and March 4 and the Ranji Trophy live streaming and Ranji Trophy live telecast in India will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Fans can also catch live scores and updates on www.bcci.tv. The second semi-final is likely to feature KL Rahul in it. KL Rahul is set to star for Karnataka after returning from the New Zealand vs India Test series.

READ 📰: Saurashtra, Bengal and Karnataka join Gujarat in the @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2019-20 semifinals. 👏👏



Here's a summary of all the action from the final day of the quarterfinal.



LINK 👇👇 https://t.co/juTZ3Wfin7 pic.twitter.com/NGHXejxLgG — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Karnataka Vs J&K Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview