Ranji Trophy: U19 Star Yash Dhull Becomes 3rd Player To Achieve Rare First-class Milestone

Since his debut for Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, India's U-19 star batter Yash Dhull has continued to impress at the highest level. Dhull became only the third player in Ranji Trophy history to strike two back-to-back centuries in his first-class debut, on Sunday.

Dhull, who made his Ranji debut earlier this week, hit a century in his maiden innings and then added another ton in the second innings of Delhi's Elite Group H encounter against Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Nari Contractor was the first player to achieve the feat, while Virag Awate was the second player to do so in the domestic tournament. Contractor achieved the feat while playing for Gujarat and Awate did so while representing Maharashtra. Dhull has now joined the elite list and has become the third Indian cricketer to score two centuries on Ranji debut.

Dhull scored a magnificent 113 runs off 150 balls in the first innings of the match to help Delhi post a mammoth total of 452 runs. He was dismissed by M Mohammed in the 50th over of the first innings. Dhull then scored another 113 runs in Delhi's second innings and remained unbeaten, as the match ended in a draw with no time left for Tamil Nadu's second innings.

Tamil Nadu had scored 494 runs in the first innings, courtesy of top-class knocks from Baba Indrajith and Shahrukh Khan, who slammed 117 and 194 runs respectively. Delhi scored 228 runs in the second innings for no loss of wicket before the umpires called it a day and removed the bails.

Earlier this week, Dhull joined the elite list of cricketers to hit centuries on their Ranji Trophy debuts. Dhull joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Amol Muzumdar among others. Dhull's century came days after he led India to its fifth U-19 World Cup victory in the Caribbean. India, under the captaincy of Dhull, won the U-19 World Cup after defeating England in the final.

Dhull in IPL 2022 mega auction

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, Dhull was roped in by his home side Delhi Capitals (DC) for an amount of INR 50 lakh. DC has previously signed star U-19 cricketers like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, who have now gone on to become prominent names in the IPL. Shaw was the second-highest run-scorer for DC in 2021 after smashing 479 runs in 15 matches, while Pant followed him on the list with 419 runs to his credit in 16 matches.

