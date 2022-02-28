Ranji Trophy: Vishnu Solanki Plays Despite Losing Father Just Weeks After Daughter's Death

The past few days has been pretty tough for Baroda cricketer Vishnu Solanki on the personal side having lost two members of the family. On 10th February 2022, Vinod became a father to a baby girl however, disaster struck him as the girl died the very next day. Recently the cricketer lost another member of his family as his father passed away.

Ranji Trophy: Vishnu Solanki loses father after Baroda vs Chandigarh match

An official from the Baroda Cricket Association stated that Vishnu Solanki was given the option to return home however the cricketer decided to stay back and play the Baroda vs Chandigarh match. "Vishnu had the option of not returning after his daughter's death but the team man that he is, he didn't want to leave his team in the lurch. That's what makes him a special human being". The player attended the funeral only through a video call. The match ended in a draw with Solanki scoring a fine century.

Earlier Vishnu Solanki has missed the match against Bengal after losing his newborn daughter. Solanki's daughter was reportedly born on the nights of February 11 and February 12. Solanki was with the Baroda squad in Bhubaneswar at the time. Solanki, however, learned of his daughter's demise just 24 hours after she was born and flew to Vadodara to attend the funeral. Solanki returned to the team three days after the death of his daughter to play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Baroda to face Hyderabad in next Ranji Trophy match

After the draw against Chandigarh, the Baroda cricket team is set to face Hyderabad in their next Ranji Trophy cricket match scheduled to take place on 3rd March 2022. Talking about the team's performance in the domestic competition so far, the Baroda side is occupying 3rd place in the points table in Elite Group B, and has lost 1 and drawn 1 match so far.

The Group is topped by the Bengal side, which has won both matches that it has played. While the Hyderabad outfit is stationed at the 2nd spot after winning 1 out of their 2 matches and losing the other, the 4th spot is taken up by the Chandigarh outfit. Chandigarh is yet to post a win in the competition.

Vishnu Solanki's career

Talking about Vishnu Solanki's career, the cricketer has featured in 25 first-class matches and have scored 1679 runs in 43 innings. The right-handed batsman has scored six centuries and 8 half-centuries to date. The 29-year-old can bowl off-spinner as well and has picked up 11 first-class wickets.

Image: Twitter