Ranji Trophy: Who Is Suved Parkar? The Rahane-replacement Who Smashed Double Ton On Debut

The ongoing Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Mumbai and Uttarakhand has been a one-sided contest so far with Mumbai dominating their opponents in Alur. Mumbai was able to post a massive total on the scoreboard courtesy of a century from Sarfraz Khan and a double century from debutant Suved Parker. While Sarfaraz scored 153 runs in the first innings, debutant Parker scored 252 runs in his debut match before getting run out.

Ranji Trophy: Who is Suved Parkar? list of records broken by the youngster

Suved Parkar's debut in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal came only after Ajinkya Rahane suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2022 tournament. Let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the new sensation in Mumbai cricket. The 21-year-old played School cricketer for Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali Parkar is known for his scoring exploits in Mumbai's local and age-group cricket and is coached by Dinesh Lad who has coached the likes of current India team skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Shardul Thakur.

The youngster became only the second Mumbai batsman after current coach Amol Muzumdar to score a double century on his first-class debut. Muzumdar had scored 260 runs on his Mumbai debut. Coming into bat at No. 4, Suved Parker reached his maiden double-century of the 375th ball. Parker's knock of 252 runs was studded with 17 fours and three sixes.

Suved Parkar also became only the 12th Indian batsman to score a double hundred on his first-class debut. Saqibul Gani of Bihar currently holds the record for being the only batsman to score a triple century on a first-class debut. The cricket hit 341 runs against Mizoram in Kolkata earlier this year.

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai declare innings against Uttrakhand after massive total

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw was hoping to give the team a strong start along with his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, both openers failed to make the start count and got out cheaply. Armaan Jaffer and debutant Suved Parkar then put up an important partnership before Jaffer was dismissed for just 60 runs.

With three Mumbai batsmen already back in to pavilion Sarfaraz Khan continued his run-scoring spree by dominating Uttrakhand bowlers. Sarfaraz's innings were eventually ended on 153 runs by Mayank Mishra, but his contribution had put Mumbai firmly in control of the match. Following Sarfaraz's dismissal, Parker accelerated scoring runs by playing big shots. Parker was eventually run out on 252 runs, just eight runs short of Amol Muzumdar’s debut record. In the end, Mumbai’s skipper Prithvi Shaw decided to declare the innings after Parkar was run out. Uttarakhand in their reply lost two wickets with Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi getting one wicket each.