Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull Smashes Century On Debut; Joins Tendulkar, Rohit In Elite List

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 winning Indian skipper Yash Dhull has slammed a century in his debut match for Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 tournament. The tournament is making its return after a two-year halt and Dhull made headlines for his brutal hundred, playing his maiden match in the coveted Indian domestic tournament.Dhull survived a scare while batting on 97 in the 44th over of the first innings as he hit delivery by M Mohammed straight to the hands of the fielder on the inside, however, the third umpire’s review gave a much-needed lifeline to the Delhi prodigy.

Dhull reached his 100 in 133 balls

Dhull took a total of 133 balls to reach his century and achieved a major milestone in his senior cricket career. He became the second India U-19 skipper to hit a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut since Prithvi Shaw’s knock for Delhi in 2016. Batting alongside Jonty Sindhu, Yash helped Delhi reach 172/3 at the end of 45 overs, with Sindhu also nearing his half-century. Both batters have added over 100 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership, as Delhi recovered from 67/3 following Nitish Rana’s dismissal in the 13th over.

Dhull headed back to the pavilion after scoring 113 off 150 balls in the 50th over, with Delhi on 186/4.

Dhull joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma in an elite list on his Ranji Trophy debut

Less than a month after leading the India U-19 to a World Cup win, Dhull also joined an elite list of Indian cricketers to hit centuries in their Ranji Trophy debuts. The list comprises legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, alongside Amol Majumdar, and current India skipper Rohit Sharma alongside other legends. Dhull’s century came on the back of his stellar form in the U-19 World Cup, where he hit a century in the semi-final against Australia.

DC acquired Yash Dhul in IPL 2022

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, Dhull was roped in by his home side Delhi Capitals (DC) for an amount of INR 50 lakh. DC has previously signed star U-19 cricketers like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, who have now gone on to become prominent names in the IPL. Shaw was the second-highest run-scorer for DC in 2021 after smashing 479 runs in 15 matches, while Pant followed him at third with 419 runs to his credit in 16 matches.

(Twitter Image: @BCCIdomestic)