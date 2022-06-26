'Ranji-winning MP Team Has Done Wonders, We'll Give Grand Welcome In Bhopal': CM Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, congratulated the state cricket team on their historic victory in the Ranji Trophy on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh defeated 41-time champions Mumbai to win the Ranji Trophy for the first time. CM Chouhan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team and stated they are all overwhelmed by the victory.

The leader further stated that the entire team will receive a grand welcome upon their return to the state capital, Bhopal, where they will be honoured in a public ceremony for creating history.

"Madhya Pradesh team has done wonders by winning #RanjiTrophy2022 for the first time after defeating multiple-time winner Mumbai. We are all very happy and emotional. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the coach of the team Shri Chandrakant Pandit ji, Captain Shri Aditya Shrivastava ji and the entire team," the Chief Minister said.

"The entire cricket team will be welcomed in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, where they will be honoured for creating history in Ranji Trophy," he added.

पहली बार कई बार की विजेता मुंबई को हराकर मध्य प्रदेश की टीम ने #RanjiTrophy2022 जीत कर कमाल कर दिया है। हम सब गदगद, प्रसन्न और भावविभोर हैं।

मैं टीम के कोच श्री चंद्रकांत पंडित जी, कप्तान श्री आदित्य श्रीवास्तव जी को एवं समस्त टीम को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। pic.twitter.com/LCJnQ6lg2K — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 26, 2022

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh

The Ranji Trophy final was won on Sunday by Madhya Pradesh, which defeated Mumbai by six wickets. Madhya Pradesh scored 536 runs in their first innings to gain a massive lead over Mumbai, who were bowled for 374 runs in the opening innings of the match. Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, and Rajat Patidar each scored centuries for MP. Madhya Pradesh then bowled Mumbai out for 269 runs in their second innings and chased down a low target of just 108 runs to win the match.

Gaurav Yadav and Kumar Kartikeya played a major role with the ball for MP as they helped dismiss a star-studded Mumbai line-up cheaply in both the innings.

Shubham Sharma, who scored 116 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a 30 off 75 balls, was named the player of the match, while Sarfaraz Khan, who finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer, was named the player of the series. He scored 982 runs in six matches in the 2021-22 season.