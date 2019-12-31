RAR Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Rajshahi Royals will take on Rangpur Rangers in the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Tuesday, December 31 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Rajshahi Royals have performed exceedingly well in the tournament so far as they have managed to win 5 of the 7 games they have played. They were thrashed by Dhaka Platoon in their last game by 74 runs. They are currently placed at the 4th position on the points table with 10 points. A win in this game will send them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Rangpur Rangers have had a horrible tournament as they have won two and lost five out of the seven games they have played. They won their last game against Sylhet Thunder by 7 wickets. They are currently placed 7th on the points table with four points to their name. They are out of the knockouts race and pose a threat to spoil the opponent's campaign. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

RAR vs RAN Squads

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Andre Russell (Captain), Liton Das (Wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik.

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Shane Watson (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nabi Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

RAR vs RAN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Shane Watson (Captain), Cameron Delport, Afif Hossain, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Irfan, Kamrul Islam

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi

Rajshahi Royals are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

