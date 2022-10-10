Rare! Norway Bowls With 9 Slips In European Cricket League Match Against Romania; WATCH

In the game of bat and ball - Cricket, fielding is extremely crucial. Apart from wickets, the number of dot balls play a crucial role and runs can be limited with the right field placement. However, an unusual field setting was witnessed during the match between Romania and Norway in the European Cricket League on October 6.

Defending the score of 97, Norway placed nine fielders in the slip with all players being visible in a single frame. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with netizens extensively sharing it.

In the Group D clash, Norway batted first and posted a total of 97 for eight wickets with Raza Iqbal (29 runs) and Pratheesh Thangavadivel (16 runs) being the top scorers.

After understanding that the match is beyond Romania's reach, Norway brought all its fielders in the slip. However, the batter managed to find a gap and pushed for a couple of runs. Romania lost the match after settling for 54/7 in the 10-over game.

This is not the first time that an unusual field placement in the European Cricket League match became the talking point. Last year, Finland seamer Amjad Sher placed eight fielders in the slip cordon in the first ball of the innings against England XI.

In another case, nine players were also used in the slip position in a Ranji Trophy fixture between West Bengal and Chhattisgarh in 2017. Then Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary had said that the field was placed to not allow batters to get away with edges.

The European Cricket League (ECL) is a T10 league contested by the cricket clubs of European countries. The 2022 season is currently underway and the final will be played on October 14. A total of 21 nations are participating this year.