RAS Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Raval Sporting will take on Barcelona Gladiators in the 37th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 17 at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our RAS vs BAG Dream11 prediction, probable RAS vs BAG playing 11 and RAS vs BAG Dream11 team.

RAS vs BAG Dream11 prediction: RAS vs BAG match preview

This will be the second match of the day for Raval Sporting following their match versus Kharian. Raval Sporting did not have a great start to their campaign as they lost their opening encounter by 74 runs against Minhaj. But the team bounced back to secure a win in their second match courtesy of which they are fourth on the points table.

Barcelona Gladiators, on the other hand, lost their opening match to fellow debutants Kharian by 7 wickets due to which they are rooted to the bottom of the points table. They will look to put behind the loss and look to win the upcoming match versus Raval Sporting and get their first points on the board. This should be a fascinating contest to watch between these two sides.

RAS vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Squad details for RAS vs BAG Dream11 team

RAS: Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Karan Datta, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

BAG: Shahid Nazir, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Zahid Akbar, Usman Asghar, Haroon Salik, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Ameer Taimur, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Arslan Yousaf, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad.

RAS vs BAG live: Top picks for RAS vs BAG Dream11 team

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Arslan Muhammad

Sonu Jangra

Manish Manwani

RAS vs BAG playing 11: RAS vs BAG Dream11 team

RAS vs BAG live: RAS vs BAG match prediction

As per our prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RAS vs BAG match prediction and RAS vs BAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAS vs BAG Dream11 team and PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

