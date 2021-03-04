RAS Vs KHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Raval Sporting are all set to face Kharian in Match 91 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The RAS vs KHA match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here is our RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction, RAS vs KHA Dream11 team and RAS vs SKY playing 11. The RAS vs KHA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction: RAS vs KHA match preview

Raval Sporting are really having a fantastic tournament as they comfortably sit at top of the Group C points table after 7 matches. The team has 12 points on board and will be looking to win its 7th match in the tournament when they take on strugglers Kharian in the upcoming match.

.@benstokes38, you saw one off the leg, this one's off the hand 🙈



Scores, news, previews 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj



FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. 124 matches from Barcelona over 5 weeks! 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/pIFEEAYqyY — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) March 3, 2021

Kharian, on the other hand, are 4th on the points table with 3 wins and an equal number of losses in the tournament so far. In the last five matches, the team has secured just 2 wins and lost 3 matches. They too will be eyeing for a win as it gives them a chance to not only move up the points table but also stay in contention for a place in the knockouts.

RAS vs KHA live prediction: Squad details for RAS vs KHA Dream11 team

RAS : Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

KHA : Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali,Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali,Hassan Tanver, Mohsin Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Mozzam Iqbal,Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

RAS vs KHA match prediction: Top picks for RAS vs KHA playing 11

Kishitij Patel

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Adeel Ahmed

Jahanzaib Asghar

RAS vs KHA Dream11 live: RAS vs KHA Dream11 team

RAS vs KHA live: RAS vs KHA match prediction

As per our RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RAS vs KHA match prediction and RAS vs KHA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RAS vs KHA Dream11 team and RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

