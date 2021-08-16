Last Updated:

'Under current pressure...' | 'Rashid Khan Can't Get His Family Out Of Afghanistan', Pietersen Explains Leggie's Plight

Kevin Pietersen has explained that Rashid Khan is worried about not being able to get his family out of his motherland Afghanistan owing to the ongoing crisis

Written By
Karthik Nair
Rashid Khan, Kevin Pietersen

Image: Rashid Khan Twitter/AP


Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that leg-spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in Afghanistan and he is not able to get his family out of the country.  The leggie is currently in the United Kingdom where he is participating in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Rashid Khan is representing Trent Rockets in the ongoing tournament.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," Kevin Pietersen said on Sky Sports

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," he added.

READ | Rashid Khan says unrest in Afghanistan 'hurts a lot'; believes 'peace will happen'

Afghanistan Crisis

Flight operations from around the world are affected at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International (HKI) airport due to the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan. Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rashid Khan and his Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi's participation in the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 will be in jeopardy. Both Nabi and Khan represent the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

READ | Trent Rockets keeper stands far away from stumps during Rashid Khan's over; know why

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the duo will be staying back in the UK after the conclusion of the Hundred on August 21 or not. 

Last week, Rashid Khan had taken to his official Twitter handle and had put the world leaders on notice by saying his motherland i.e. Afghanistan is in chaos and that thousands of innocent people including children and women are getting martyred every day and apart from all these things, the houses and properties have been destructed as well which has displaced thousands of families.

"Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace", Rashid Khan's tweet read.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ | Cricketer Rashid Khan appeals to world leaders; details his country Afghanistan's plight
READ | Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi's IPL participation in focus as Taliban takes over Afghanistan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND