Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that leg-spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation in Afghanistan and he is not able to get his family out of the country. The leggie is currently in the United Kingdom where he is participating in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Rashid Khan is representing Trent Rockets in the ongoing tournament.

"There's a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he's worried: he can't get his family out of Afghanistan and there's a lot of things happening for him," Kevin Pietersen said on Sky Sports

"For him to turn up and put on a performance like this under the pressure that he is currently under... for him to be able to forget that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum that he has - I think that's probably one of the most heart-warming stories of this Hundred so far," he added.

Afghanistan Crisis

Flight operations from around the world are affected at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International (HKI) airport due to the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan. Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rashid Khan and his Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi's participation in the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 will be in jeopardy. Both Nabi and Khan represent the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether the duo will be staying back in the UK after the conclusion of the Hundred on August 21 or not.

Last week, Rashid Khan had taken to his official Twitter handle and had put the world leaders on notice by saying his motherland i.e. Afghanistan is in chaos and that thousands of innocent people including children and women are getting martyred every day and apart from all these things, the houses and properties have been destructed as well which has displaced thousands of families.

"Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace", Rashid Khan's tweet read.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

