Last Updated:

Rashid Khan Finally Agrees To Become Afghanistan T20I Captain, Replaces Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan has led Afghanistan in T20Is before but resigned months before the 2021 T20 World Cup citing differences with the selection committee.

Written By
Digital Desk
Rashid Khan

Image: AP


Afghanistan cricket team have decided to name spin wizard Rashid Khan as their new captain of the T20I team. Rashid replaces Mohammad Nabi, who captained the side in the T20 World Cup where Afghanistan failed to win even a single match in 6 games and came last. Rashid is the most famous cricketer from the country and now has the responsibility of leading the troubled nation in the shortest format of the game.

Rashid becomes Afghanistan T20I captain

“Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format. Rashid Khan has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glories to the nation," said Mirwais Ashraf, the ACB Chairman. 

Rashid Khan also reacted to him becoming the captain of the Afghanistan T20I team. 

"Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation," said Rashid Khan.

Rashid has led Afghanistan in T20Is before but resigned months before the 2021 T20 World Cup citing differences with the selection committee.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com