Rashid Khan Gets Candid During Q&A Session, Describes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In One Word

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has quickly risen through the ranks and has established himself as one of the most bankable bowlers in the shortest format of the game. The leg-spinner's rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. Rashid has enthralled the cricketing community with his bowling as he is a regular feature in most franchise-based T20 leagues in the world.

What did Rashid Khan say about Dhoni and Kohli?

Rashid Khan is as active on social media as he is on the field. The Afghan international keeps his fans updated on his whereabouts through his social media accounts. On Friday, Rashid conducted a Q&A session with his followers on Instagram where he answered a plethora of questions ranging from his professional to personal life.

One of the users asked Rashid to describe legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni in one word. The Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner came up with a heartwarming reply as he said that one word is not enough to describe the veteran stumper. Rashid wrote, "One word is not enough for him" along with a red heart emoticon.

Another user asked Rashid to describe Indian captain Virat Kohli in one word. Once again the Afghan star won fans over by calling Kohli "King". He wrote, "King" with a crown emoji. During the same session, he was also asked about a player from the past he would like to bowl to. To which Rashid replied with legendary Sachin Tendulkar's name.

Rashid Khan stats in IPL 2021

While SRH had a forgettable first half of the tournament, the Rashid Khan IPL 2021 stint was a successful one personally. The Rashid Khan stats in the IPL 2021 are a testament to his outstanding campaign. In seven games that he played, Rashid grabbed 17 wickets at an impressive average of 17.20 and a splendid economy rate of 6.14. He also bagged two catches in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 campaign

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH team 2021) had a disastrous IPL 2021 campaign as they finished at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was abruptly suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Out of the seven matches they played, the SRH team 2021 lost six of them and won a solitary game. Moreover, after the sixth match, the SRH management also sacked David Warner from captaincy and handed it over to Kane Williamson, a move that faced a lot of criticism from the IPL fans.

